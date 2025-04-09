My Inadvertent Catfishing: Tan Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Down in sweet old Happy Valley, there’s no question about our weather situation during the winter. Filled with snow, chilly air and no sun, it’s no wonder why people can feel their bodies, minds and souls changing.

Coming back to school in the fall is the best, in my opinion. I’m riding off the high of no school, seeing my friends after three months, and more importantly, I’m tan. That’s right — my bikini lines are fresh and my cheeks are rosy from days in the sun. I feel my most confident.

Fast-forwarding to now, the middle of winter, I’m pale and in desperate need of some Vitamin D. Looking back at pictures of me from June to September, I feel like an entirely different person than now. From Moana to Gollum, my skin is lighter now and my face is as white as Casper’s behind.

It’s not that I don’t feel as confident as I did back then, well, maybe I do, but it’s just different. Without my trusty bronzer by my side, or self-tanner slathered all over my skin, I feel like I’m a completely different person. The people I meet on nights out, face covered in blush and arms pale from lack of sun, I’m screaming in my head that this is not my best.

They’re not seeing me in my prime.

But fear not to the fellow summer baddies turned pale princess in the winter, here are two ways to get back into that summer mindset

Self Tanner

I will be the first one to say that I used to be skeptical of fake tan. In-person and online, I’ve seen how bad it can look on some people’s skin, whether it’s way too dark or skewing too much on the orange color scale. Not to mention, as half-Latina, I took pride in having a darker base than my paler friends, but not even my melanin advantage can keep up with Penn State’s cloudy skies.

As soon as I slathered my skin in that dark, creamy mixture, I was back. I wore tank tops under my winter coat, just to admire the color I had months ago. Going out, I didn’t feel like a “yassified” Gollum. It was a total game-changer.

Just to make sure to get the right shade for you.

Bronzer

When I tell you that bronzer will change your life, I truly mean it.

Feeling pale in the morning? Put on a little bit of bronzer. Want to look “baddier” on a night out? Bronzer. It’s the holy grail.

And while I’m not a make-up guru, here are some bronzers that paved the way to my inadvertent catfishing:

Rare Beauty’s Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer

As a former acne girl, hopefully not anymore due to accutane, Rare Beauty’s products were my go-to to avoid breakouts, and with bronzer, this is a product you’re using all over your face, especially near your hairline that can get greasy and oily after a while.

Smooth and creamy, this wonder-stick of color will transport you back to sunny days at the beach.

Tarte’s Sculpt Tape Contour

By the title, this product is technically a contour, but don’t count it out just yet. To me, this product is self-tanner for your face. It has excellent coverage and blends easily into your skin, especially if you add a pump or two of moisturizer.

I just recently got the contour, but I already know it’s going to last me for years, or until the expiration date comes to a close. Seriously, a dot or two of this product and it covers my face entirely.

If you want to get back into that summer baddie mindset and look like one once again in the thick of the winter weather, try these tools. And if you feel like you’re catfishing the people around you, like I do, don’t! You’re just making yourself look like you are in your summertime prime.