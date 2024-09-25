The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that it’s fall season, here are my favorite moments from this past summer.

Florida

Photo by Douglas Bagg from Unsplash One of the first things I did to kick off my summer was travel to Daytona Beach, Florida to visit one of my best friends for a week to explore. She took me to her favorite places and loved showing me around her town. We tried to cram everything in that we could. Even though it was summertime, we spent only about two hours at the beach in total while I was there. Every time we went, the weather ended up being terrible. I also got to see Buc-ee’s for the first time. I had no idea how popular this chain was until my friend mentioned it. Apparently, it’s a huge thing in the south and it was so interesting to see the store covered in their beaver mascot. One day, we looked at fish and snails for hours in a little bay that we found. It was a wonderful way to wind down after a busy day. All in all, it was great to get out of State College and see another environment for a change.

State College Pride Parade

Markus Spiske via Pexels Every year, State College has a pride parade downtown. As an employee at Wegmans, I’m able to participate in the parade. I’ve participated for two years now and I always have so much fun. We walk in a big loop around downtown waving at viewers and dancing to the music that blares from various speakers. After, you can get something to eat at one of the various food trucks or win free prizes at one of the informational tables. This is such a beautiful way to show your support to the LGBTQ+ community. Everyone is welcoming and the energy that flows throughout is captivating. You can’t not have fun at the parade. I encourage others to come and have fun next year!

A Day at Black Moshannon

My best friend and I love to read and talk about books, This summer, we set a day each week to read together. Our usual spot is Barnes and Noble, but since it was summer we decided to read outside at a park. Our choice was Black Moshannon State Park. Black Moshannon is a beautiful place. Its park surrounds a big lake and there are many places to sit around the lake. One day we bought snacks and drinks at Wegmans and then headed out to the park. My family and I go to Black Moshannon often and our favorite spot is a picnic table on a dock in the water. It’s a very calming place to sit and read. After spending a couple of hours there, we decided to move to a different spot. We drove to the other side of the lake and sat in my car reading and talking as we watched the sunset.

New Hampsire

Photo by Kalen Emsley from Unsplash My family went to Lincoln, New Hampshire over the summer and we had so much fun. New Hampshire is such a beautiful state. We spent time exploring the state by hiking, kayaking and driving. One of the first days there we went to Echo Lake. The lake is surrounded by mountains and it’s so serene. My mom and I kayaked for about an hour making a lap around the lake. We saw a duck with two ducklings which were adorable. The next day my mom and I hiked Artist Bluff Trail, which allowed us to have a bird’s eye view of Echo Lake. We went early in the morning and were one of the only ones on the trail. It was a relatively easy hike, but it was uphill and all rocks. I had a lot of fun doing this and we took time to look around and see any creatures and plants that captured our attention. My mom’s one request was to see a moose, so we signed up to go on a moose tour which was so much fun. They took you out on a bus from 7 p.m. to midnight and drove you around to different spots where moose are most frequent. It was basically a party bus run by two older men who loved to crack jokes and make people laugh. At one point they played a moose song and turned on psychedelic lights that moved throughout the bus. We ended up seeing two moose that night and I ended up learning a lot more than I thought I would about moose. There’s a scenic highway there that’s called the Kancamagus Highway. The highway spans 34 miles and has overviews along the way where you can stop and take pictures or just enjoy the beautiful mountains. On one of our last days there, we went to Flume Gorge which was absolutely gorgeous. It’s a two-mile loop that leads you to a waterfall. The walk there was breathtaking especially when you got in the gorge. You’re surrounded by two slabs of rock and walking through the narrow channel. The plants in the gorge are lush with life and add to this magical feel. The night before we left we went to Tales of the Dark Forest which is outside the Museum of Sand Sculptures. You take a walk through the forest and read different versions of common fairy tales and see them in sculpture form. Music plays while you walk and light-up butterflies, stars and unicorns are in the trees and ground. It created a magical experience and was a great way to end our trip.

Moving into my first apartment