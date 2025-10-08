My 3 Favorite State College Autumn Activities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I think of fall, I imagine pumpkin spice lattes, apple picking, scary movies and lots of candy. Since we Penn Staters have the privilege of attending college in the Northeast, we get to celebrate everything that fall has to offer.

After three fantastic years of celebrating the autumn season at Penn State, I have had so many fun-filled fall experiences across the area. Here are my three favorite activities that I have attended so far that you should totally check out this year.

Spending the fall season in State College is a treat in itself, but taking advantage of the seasonal festivities makes the experience even sweeter. Make sure to take advantage of this season change and partake in some of these cherished Penn State fall activities.