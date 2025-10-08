My 3 Favorite State College Autumn Activities

When I think of fall, I imagine pumpkin spice lattes, apple picking, scary movies and lots of candy. Since we Penn Staters have the privilege of attending college in the Northeast, we get to celebrate everything that fall has to offer.
After three fantastic years of celebrating the autumn season at Penn State, I have had so many fun-filled fall experiences across the area. Here are my three favorite activities that I have attended so far that you should totally check out this year.
- Latin Fest
-
Latin Fest has already happened this year (on Sept. 20), but it is always such a great way to start the fall semester and season. It brings together a fantastic mix of Latin-inspired dance, music, food and activities, allowing students to engage with and explore cultures across Latin America and the Hispanic world.
When I was there this past year, not only did I get to take part in a Zumba class and dance to some fun music from various bands, but I also had the chance to try food from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Brazil and Peru. I highly recommend staying up to date on all of the fantastic vendors and programming that will be part of next year’s festival. For more information, check out their website or follow their Instagram page.
- Way Fruit Farm
-
Way Fruit Farm is a place I wish I had visited so much earlier. There are two locations: one in downtown State College and the other in Port Matilda, which is about a 20-minute drive away from the downtown State College area. I have been to the downtown location several times, and it is always so cute and autumnal. I have bought their apples, apple cider, fresh granola and baked goods, among other things.
If you have the opportunity to check out their location in Port Matilda, it is definitely worth the drive. Not only is it larger, but it has a much wider variety of fall-themed products. When my roommate and I went, we found so many fresh groceries and fall goods – from pumpkin whoopie pies and apple cider donuts to locally made ice cream and fresh cheese.
In September and October, they also host fall-themed festivals every weekend. They bring together live music, food trucks, craft vendors and apple and pumpkin picking to their already large supply of fall engagements, making it completely worth the trip.
I highly recommend checking out their website to stay up to date on the fall festivals happening during the rest of this October.
- Pumpkin Fest at the Penn State Arboretum
-
This on-campus event has always been one I look forward to attending over my past four years at Penn State (plus you don’t need a car to go).
This event combines pumpkin carving and decoration with live music, food trucks and vendors. It is such a fun way to see carved pumpkins sporting no end of creative designs. This event is even better in the evening when the designs are especially eye-catching as they are illuminated from within by candles.
This year, Pumpkin Fest will take place on Oct. 17 and 18 at the Penn State Arboretum. More information can be found on their website.
Spending the fall season in State College is a treat in itself, but taking advantage of the seasonal festivities makes the experience even sweeter. Make sure to take advantage of this season change and partake in some of these cherished Penn State fall activities.