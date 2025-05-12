This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

I have three bookshelves filled in my room and I am rapidly running out of space to store my overflow of books.

Among all of these books, however, are some that have shaped me, entertained me, taught me lessons and made me laugh so much that they have earned a special place in both my heart and my head.

You deserve to know about these amazing reads — maybe you can add them to your TBR and experience the magic that I have.

“The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak

This is my most recommended book of all time. If I am asked my favorite book, I will most likely answer with this one.

This book narrates the tale of a young girl growing up in Nazi Germany whose kind family risks their lives to house a young Jewish man.

This, in my opinion, is one of the most beautifully written stories that has ever been penned.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

This book has recently gained popularity on TikTok, and for good reason.

In the story, a girl is raised in the marsh outside of her town and is isolated from everyone — until the town’s golden boy is found dead and she is the main suspect.

The writing in this novel was stunning and made me feel as though I was walking through the story with Kya.

“Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott

This classic story is set in the Civil War and revolves around the adventures of four sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy. The book has an overall warm and fuzzy vibe as you read about these sisters’ love for one another.

This is the ultimate book to curl up and read on a rainy day.

“A Separate Peace” by John Knowles

During World War II, two schoolboys named Gene and Finny get into all sorts of trouble. One day they find themselves in a tree and Gene intentionally shakes the branches, causing Finny to break his leg.

I read this book in high school English class and loved it. The book explores deep themes of guilt and jealousy and is the perfect book to read if you’re looking to really dive deep into come literature.

“The Only One Left” by Riley Sager

A young home-health nurse is assigned to the town’s Boo Radley house: a huge mansion on a cliff, rumored to house an old woman accused of murdering her entire facility. The old woman no longer speaks, and our nurse has some secrets of her own.

This is the most recent read for me on this list and I devoured it in one day. The writing had me on the edge of my seat and the plot twists had me gasping.

Bonus points for Riley Sager being a Penn State grad.

“The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller

Like “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “The Song of Achilles” has gained more and more fame on TikTok and it couldn’t be more well deserved.

This is a retelling of the famous Trojan War story and follows the love between Achilles and Patroclus as they grapple with trial, heartbreak, and Achilles’ status as a demigod.

This book is gorgeous and I never wanted it to end. If you do choose to pick this one up, make sure you grab some tissues too.

“I am Malala” by Malala Yousafzai

I don’t often pick up non-fiction, but this book changed my perspective on everything.

Malala tells her story of advocating for women’s rights and education amidst the Taliban’s influence. She shares her devastating experiences among the oppression — she is even shot in the face on her way home from school.

This book has so much wisdom that Malala wants to pass on — you should definitely give it a read.

“A Thousand Splendid Suns” by Khaled Hosseini

Under the Taliban in Afghanistan, two women marry the same man and develop a beautiful friendship.

I have read all of Hosseini’s books and had a difficult time choosing which one I wanted on this list. Ultimately, “A Thousand Splendid Suns” broke me and was all around perfectly written. Please, please read it.

“The Murder of Roger Akroyd” by Agatha Christie

A woman dies of an overdose and the next day her fiancé is found dead in his office. Detective Hercule Poirot must get to the bottom of the murder.

Agatha Christie hits readers with a shocking twisty ending, showing that they don’t call her “the Queen of Mystery” for nothing.

I hope this list inspired you to check out some new books, and that you love them as much as I do!