For spring break, my friends and I traveled to Milan, Florence, Rome and Lake Como to visit friends studying abroad and explore. It was truly a trip of a lifetime.

I never fully understood the excitement around traveling until the moment I stepped off the plane. The experience ignited my passion for traveling and now I can’t wait to see more of the world.

I am sharing some of my favorite places from our trip in case you’re planning a visit to Italy this summer or anytime in your life.

Florence

I honestly can’t pick my favorite part of Florence, it’s the entire city that stole my heart. Florence is magical. The architecture and charming streets feel like something straight out of a fairytale. The first time we saw the Florence Duomo we literally stopped in our tracks with our mouths wide open in awe; it was so impressive. The shopping is incredible, especially for leather goods. I highly recommend buying a purse, wallet or keychain. Additionally, many shops will even engrave your initials for free. We went to the Boboli Gardens, which are considered one of the most beautiful Italian gardens. If you are from the Philadelphia area, imagine Longwood Gardens but on steroids. Walking through the garden was breathtaking, and once you reach the top of the hill, where Italian trees perfectly lining the pathway. It is the most scenic view of Florence. Rooftop bars are very popular in Italy for enjoying a pre-dinner drink. We visited one called View on Art which had the most stunning view of the Florence Duomo. With great drinks and perfect photo opportunities, it was the ideal place to take in the city’s beauty.

The colosseum

My favorite part of Rome was definitely the Colosseum. We took a guided tour through Get Your Guide and our tour guide was the best. He was so passionate and knowledgeable. Seeing the Colosseum in person, inside and out, was absolutely surreal. The guided tour made our experience even better, giving us the fascinating history and facts we never would have learned on our own. Pixabay / Pexels

Lake Como

If you ever get a chance to visit Lake Como, take it. It is an absolute dream. I had always imagined what it would be like but experiencing it in person exceeded all my expectations. The gorgeous scenery, charming towns and peaceful atmosphere made it one of the most unforgettable places I’ve ever visited. Our tour made a stop in Bellagio, one of the most picturesque lakeside towns. The town is filled with adorable boutiques, delicious restaurants and those iconic steep cobblestone streets. Walking through Bellagio felt like stepping into a postcard. Next we took a 30-minute boat ride across the lake, and this was hands-down my favorite part of the entire trip. The villas and hotels lining the lake were astounding. I would love to stay in one. The mountains were the tallest I’ve ever seen, towering over the lake with snow caps. The calm blue water, the greenest grass and towering mountains were so magnificent that I had to keep pinching myself that I got to see it with my own eyes. I would suggest visiting Lake Como in the summer because you can swim in the water. I will definitely be back one summer to swim in that gorgeous lake.

Lugano