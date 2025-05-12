The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Right now, Molly Long’s choreography to the song “Pop Muzik” is trending on TikTok. Dancers and non-dancers alike are trying out her dance moves, so I feel it’s only right to take a trip down memory lane.

Here are some of my favorite Molly Long dances.

“my boyfriend’s back”

This trio is absolutely irreplaceable to me. When they performed this number, these girls were so young yet so amazingly talented. They had great turns in second, clean pirouettes and amazing control. Their leg holds were equally impressive. The amount of strength needed to hold their legs that high is mind-boggling to me. The energy in this dance is also unmatched. The bright costumes colors encapsulate this idea so well symbolically, but the dancers brought top-tier energy in their movements, too. I love their facials and how clearly you can see their attitude shine from the stage. They dance so strongly and assertively that it controls the room. You can even hear their boots stomping on the stage, which I love.

“bang bang”

As someone who grew up in the competitive dance world, this number is especially impressive because of the speed with which these dancers are clean with their movements. It is very difficult, which may surprise some non-dancers, to move as one body. For group dances, the ultimate goal is to make sure that everyone is moving the correct way at the correct time. This happens for the most part in this dance, even when the dances moves are fast. In line with this, I also love the use of different formations in this dance. The unique shapes are visually really appealing and they accentuate the togetherness of the number. Even though everyone is moving in sync, I appreciate the solo parts embedded in this dance. I love the special turns that show off dancers’ individual talents, but more so, I love the Nicki Minaj rap solo. It shows off so much personality and makes the dance even more engaging for viewers.

“you don’t love me”

This dance trended online not too long ago, but it’s one that really struck a chord with me. It’s very mature and was definitely designed for the older group that performed it, but it’s handled in such a classy way. Part of the class comes from the costume, which is very flattering and unique. The metallic material is especially beneficial in terms of catching light while performing. My favorite part of this dance is the musicality, however. I love the syncretism of all of the dancers together, especially the little notes and accents that they all hit perfectly. The small movements make this especially noticeable. The pointing and flexing of feet is one example of this that makes me so excited.

“c’est chic”

This dance is so unique to me, mainly because of the ways the choreography plays with human body shapes, morphing dancers into the shapes of “C,” “H” and “I.” The choreography also utilizes levels very uniquely, which highlights the formation shapes and dancer movements by increasing visibility, for one. The levels also accentuate the uses of small and large groups throughout the dance, which do a great job of showing the different skills of group members. Individuality is also featured through the ripples and add-ins that are embedded in the choreography. The dynamic nature thereof also makes the visuals in the piece more interesting.

“fergalicious”