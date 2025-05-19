The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Call Her Daddy,” a podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, first aired in 2018. Streaming on services such as Spotify and YouTube, these interviews almost always include a celebrity guest star. Here are five of my all-time favorite episodes.

bethany Joy Lenz

Starting off strong, we have Bethany Joy Lenz. Her popularity grew from starring in the hit 2000s teen drama “One Tree Hill.” I recently finished this show, and I hate to admit it, but I joined the Daddy Gang very late because this was an episode that absolutely intrigued me. The two main topics Lenz discussed on this podcast were her experiences working on “One Tree Hill” and being a part of a cult. Lenz noted that being a part of a cult pretty much took over her life and caused her to feel trapped. She explained how it affected her relationships with her co-stars off-screen and how it made it extremely difficult for her to open up to others. Fortunately, she said that acting saved her life and allowed her to feel vulnerable. Lenz explained how it gave her an outlet to communicate and that she never strayed from her character, Haley James Scott.

Paris Hiltion & Nicole Richie

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are absolute 2000s icons. We knew there was drama and dirt with these two ever since their reality series “The Simple Life” which premiered in 2003. This is one of the rare “Call Her Daddy” episodes with two guests, but including both besties was a must. It is widely known that Hilton and Richie have been no contact for several years. In this interview, the girls go deeper into why that was and reminisce on past memories. This includes, once again, their reality series “The Simple Life” and their dating history with 2000s heartthrobs. The two discuss how they have been best friends since childhood and how all of their experiences (together and apart) led them to where they are today. This all leads up to them opening up about a new project of theirs called “The Encore” which is the 20th anniversary of their original series and why they have been gaining so much traction recently.

Millie Bobby Brown

We all have heard of the one and only Millie Bobby Brown. This young British actress first gained popularity by starring as Eleven in the epic drama that is “Stranger Things.” Since then, she has starred in other series such as “Enola Holmes,” “Damsel” and even has her own beauty and clothing lines. Talk about success. During this podcast, which was released fairly recently, topics were discussed within a range from fun to serious. Brown revealed her wedding planning details and how exciting it is to be marrying the love of her life, who also happens to be Jake Bongiovi (Jon Bon Jovi’s son). She also talks about the iconic buzzcut her character is known for in the series and how far she has progressed since then. I truly admire how she also brings up the serious issue of others in the media inappropriately criticizing her appearance. Do you not expect someone to grow up?

Katy Perry

“Last Friday Night,” “Hot N Cold” and “The One That Got Away” are only three of the hundreds of songs in Katy Perry’s discography. The list goes on and on for this 2010s pop princess. Creating some of our favorite childhood hits, we typically don’t get a look into the deeper lives of many artists. “Call Her Daddy” gave Perry the opportunity to share about her personal growth. She discusses her new family, including her fiancé Orlando Bloom and her little daughter. After much heartbreak over the years, which Perry successfully communicates through her music, she finally finds happiness and is in a stable environment. Since many of Perry’s songs pertain to love and heartbreak, that was the main talking point of this interview. It truly demonstrated how she began her career as an unhinged (but still extremely talented) star to a well-rounded woman who still has the ability to write absolute jams. It truly was a full-circle moment seeing a deeper look into the life of someone who has always been in the background of my childhood memories.

