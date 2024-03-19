The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year I’ve been expanding my tastes and working on bettering myself.

Through this, I’ve added certain things to my everyday life that I’ve simply become obsessed with. Now, I want to share them.

Yogurt

I don’t know what got me into this yogurt phase, but I am not complaining. A couple of months ago, I tried a vanilla yogurt and Cheerio combo and have not looked back. I pack this every Saturday and Sunday for lunch at work, and it’s perfect. I recently started adding walnuts, slivered almonds and Cheerios, and the crunch of all three is immaculate. My work also has small cups of yogurt in the break room, and I’ve started to eat one on my 15-minute breaks if I don’t have a lunch break. I always pick the raspberry cup, and it’s delicious. I stock dairy products for my job, so I always see what new yogurt we have. I’m always tempted to try new brands and flavors. I’ve been eyeing up the brand Siggi’s recently. There’s something about the packaging that makes it seem so yummy, and it’s made in Iceland.

Big Thief

I’ve recently gotten into the band Big Thief. The main singer has the most angelic voice, and it’s so soothing to listen to. I’ve been playing the “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You” album that was released in 2022. It gives such great vibes. All of the songs in the album inspire the feeling of spring, which is perfect for this time of year. The top two songs I’ve been listening to from this album are “Change” and “Simulation Swarm.” They touch my soul and make me feel so warm inside. The band has so many other good songs as well. “Vampire Empire” is magnificent and one of the band’s most popular songs.

skin care routine

This year, I’ve been putting a lot of time and money into my skincare routine. There’s something about having a long skincare routine that helps me to feel accomplished and clean. First, I remove my makeup with Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water. Then, I wash my face with Clean & Clear Daily Pore Cleanser. It has little beads in it which feel wonderful and make my skin so smooth. After that, I use Neutrogena’s Acne Stress Control. I use a cotton pad to rub the product all over my face. I will say, it smells like a nail polish remover, but it works wonders. It leaves my skin super clear and helps with whiteheads. I use Neutrogena’s Stubborn Blackheads daily serum, too. I only put this on my nose because that’s where I need it most. This product is the most expensive of all my products, but I probably won’t rebuy it. It doesn’t seem to be shrinking or clearing my pores, and it also causes me to break out if I put it anywhere other than my nose. The last products I put on my face are a rosacea cream that’s prescribed by my dermatologist and Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion. I put the Cetaphil on my face and neck. Lastly, I’ll use a Gua Sha to shape my jawline and face. I do all of these steps twice a day. Once in the morning and once at night. I use a clay mask by Hero once a week, which helps with oily skin.

8 a.m. Start time

A couple of weeks ago, I was drowning in assignments. It felt like I didn’t have time to finish everything. My friend told me to start my days earlier so I would have more time to accomplish tasks. I haven’t looked back since. Starting my day at 8 a.m. allows me to have time to myself in the morning and make sure that I’m not rushing around to get ready for the day. I can get homework done or read a book. Since the morning is less rushed, I feel calmer throughout the rest of the day. I will say that some days I don’t feel like getting up early, and that’s okay. I don’t force myself to get up. I allow myself the grace to do what feels right day to day, and I don’t feel guilty for it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cornelia Friedrich-Rau (@friedrichraucornelia)

Mac ‘n’ cheese pizza from snap

I’ve been going to Snap Pizza a lot recently. Their pizza is so good. You can choose your toppings and make the pizza your own. My choice is usually the Mac ‘n’ Cheese pizza. It’s delicious. They use a white cream sauce and then place noodles and a bunch of different cheeses on top. It’s addicting. The creaminess of the sauce makes you feel like you’re eating a pasta dish, but the dough and crust adds a wonderful crunch. It’s definitely worth a try, in my opinion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snap Custom Pizza (@snapcustompizza)

srhythm headphones

I was given a pair of Srhythm headphones for Christmas last year, and I instantly fell in love. They fit perfectly over my ears and don’t cause pain when I wear them with earrings. They also keep my ears warm. My ears get very cold very fast when I walk around campus, especially in the winter. These headphones rectify that problem. My ears stay nice and toasty when I wear them because they don’t allow a breath of air inside. This might be a problem when the weather gets hotter, but I like them for now. Also, the battery charge lasts about two weeks, which is a nice bonus.

Stretching

I work a part-time job that is physically demanding. I lift up to 50-pound boxes and pull carts that weigh about 80 to 90 pounds. I constantly bend my back to put things on lower shelves, and I flex my calves to reach the top shelf. I’m also on my feet moving around for long periods. Everything hurts when I get off work. I started stretching to rectify this. Once a day, usually at night, I put my headphones on and stretch my body for about 20 minutes. I do simple stretches, nothing major, just ones to get the kinks out. This has helped immensely. I don’t have as much pain and feel less tense throughout the day. It also allows me to take a moment at the end of my busy days to breath and relax. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patricia Corrales | Illustrator (@patricia.corrales.illustration)

Chocolate Milk Boba from Teadori