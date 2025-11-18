My Five Favorite Study Spots on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the midterm season approaches, finding the perfect study spot has become an essential aspect of my daily routine. Handling group projects, review sessions with friends and even solo studying have allowed me to explore numerous areas on campus where I find myself focusing the most. With that in mind, here are my top five studying spots that have been truly enjoyable and worthwhile during my time at Penn State.

Pattee and Paterno Library Study Rooms Reserving a private study room at Pattee and Paterno has become essential for group study sessions. Each room comes equipped with a TV that can be connected to your device (perfect for reviewing slides and listening to music), whiteboards and plenty of outlets. This is the perfect environment for collaboration and quiet. I recommend booking one to two days in advance through this link: https://psu.libcal.com/spaces?lid=428&gid=2159— as you’ll receive an email reminder and verified slot for your preferred time. Kern Building Kern is an underrated spot for anyone needing to review notes, do homework and chat between classes. The open seating in the main area provides a steady environment that can be nothing short of spacious and pleasant. If you need to refill your water bottle or generally want a hearty lunch, you can find Panera Bread attached. The Panera inside of the Kern Building provides the perfect balance between a lively conversation area and a study spot. HUB-Robeson Center When most buildings close at midnight, the HUB becomes an ideal quiet spot for studying, since it is open all 24 hours seven days a week. Floors two and three are ideal, as they have comfortable booths where you can relax. The best part about the HUB is its location. Being at the heart of campus allows you to be relatively close to most dorms, downtown areas, bus stops, etc. Everything is a step away, making it one of the most convenient areas on campus. Huck Life Sciences Building If you’re feeling burnt out or non-motivated to study, Huck Life Sciences is an unbeatable place to gather your thoughts and focus on your essential tasks. The bridge area of the building overlooks the campus beautifully, specifically during sunset. This spot is additionally optimal for attending Zoom sessions or having online group meetings, as the surrounding area is quieter. Arboretum The Arboretum can be a wonderful place to do multiple things at once. Getting fresh air, walking around, eating and just listening to music while studying make this area a suitable place to concentrate. During the fall, the atmosphere is beautiful, with the crisp weather and vibrant foliage creating an inspiring area for productivity.

Each of these areas has carried me through my most productive days as an individual who regularly studies in the fall semester. With the variety in these five spots, you are guaranteed to find something that fits for you– whether that’s background noise, silence, a scenic view or even an ideal location. Penn State’s campus is here to fit every student’s study preferences.