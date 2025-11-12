Movie or Book Rom-Coms: Which is Better?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s reaching the point in the year where the weather is getting colder and staying indoors is not only appealing, but necessary.

One of the most popular ways to spend time is to cozy up with a good romantic comedy, or rom-com. But which is better, movie versions or book versions?

Movies

Romantic comedies are appropriate at any time of year, and there are tons of movies for each holiday, season or random life event.

With winter approaching, I think of the Hallmark movies with oddly specific plots that follow a similar arc. Even though they may be cheesy, they are comfort classics and can be perfect to watch with friends or on your own.

Since this is a popular genre, there is almost always a new movie coming out, especially around the holidays. Knowing about the release of a rom-com can be just as exciting as actually watching it.

Although the plots are often predictable, watching movies can be fun to do with friends. Seeing new takes on seemingly cliché storylines is my favorite part of watching these types of movies. There are also bonus points if a movie is an adaptation from a book.

My friends and I almost always pick romantic comedies when having a movie night. The simplicity of them are comforting yet still provides entertainment for any viewer. Besides, what says girlhood more than a good rom-com?

Movie versions can be easier to integrate into other holiday themed events, such as Friendsgiving or any event where it would be too cold to go outside.

Books

Movies with this genre have always been around, but for books, not so much. Romance has always been a thriving genre in the book industry but recently, more lighthearted books from this genre have been growing in popularity.

Reading is my favorite way to pass time and it can be a productive way to do so. With this genre growing in popularity, there is no shortage of content to fit with this theme. Some authors stick to this genre alone and have been able to publish several stand-alone books or series that make it easy for readers that prefer to stick with one author.

Some movies are adaptations or loosely based on pre-existing books. Reading the book before seeing the movie can make it more interesting. It can also be fun to see what was changed or what was added to the original plot.

In some instances, there are details in books that are presented in movies. This point alone can make book versions that much better.

Book versions are better for having alone time and can be an easy way to wind down at the end of the day. Having a friend that also likes reading provides a way to make a seemingly solitary pass-time feel more social.

Both movies and books have their pros and cons and are entertaining in their own way. Movies are good for those that prefer to start and finish something in one sitting. On the other hand, books can be palette cleansers and are better suited for those that prefer something that takes longer to complete.

The shift in seasons also brings a shift in entertainment. No matter the medium, a good rom com can make the perfect addition to any plans.