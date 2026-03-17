Morning Starts & Small Essentials

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Come get ready with me! I am going to showcase everything I do in the morning to get set up for a successful day. Along with this, I will be talking about the products I get ready with and can’t live without. I am sharing it all.

The Hardest Part… Waking up

I (unfortunately) was not blessed with the morning bird genes. To me, 8:30-9 a.m. is still painfully early. Last semester, I had a 9 a.m. class… and let’s just say at the time of the morning I had to get up, attendance felt more like a suggestion than a requirement. My first essential? An alarm clock. Most of my classes start between 10 and 10:30 a.m., so I have my alarm set for 9 a.m. Of course, I set the additional 9:05-9:10 alarms just in case I don’t wake up the first time (because let’s be honest, I never wake up the first time). Whenever I have an alarm set for any other time of the day, I immediately get flashbacks to that aggressive, earth-shattering 9 a.m. ringtone. Photo by Icons8 Team from Unsplash

I Make My Bed

Do I want to make my bed? No, never. I mean, who actually gets up and is excited to make their bed? However, does it make me feel like I have my life together (especially in the morning)? Absolutely. I feel like I have the best bed. My comforter is white and pink floral (I am pretty sure every other girl has it… yeah the one that can also come in blue floral you know the one), a fluffy white blanket, my regular pillow, my pink flower decorative pillow for the aesthetic and a white “husband pillow” which helps me sit up perfectly for when I want to doom scroll on all social media platforms. However, the real essential here is my ottoman. Girls who are on the shorter side AND have a lofted bed truly know the struggle. A lofted bed is already tall enough for me, and adding a mattress pad to the mix? I am basically standing on my tippy toes. That is where my ottoman comes in. Without my ottoman, I would not be able to get on and off my bed safely, and it is my hero when I am trying to reach the other side of my bed to tuck my comforter in between the wall and my bed after my sleep. (Tip for my college girls, do not get a sheet because it will make your life harder in the mornings and after washing your sheets. Just a fitted sheet, a comforter, and a nice blanket will do!)

Grabbing My Clothes, My Shower Caddy and Heading to the Bathroom

One thing that helps me tremendously in the morning is that I lay out my clothes for the next day the night before. I also always have a second option in the back of my mind, just in case the first outfit does not end up working out. My next essential: my shower caddy. I seriously can’t live without it. I am able to keep everything I need for my showers and my morning all in one place. Mine is pink (of course), and I got it from the Kohl’s college essentials section. The one I have has a detachable section, so I don’t always have to carry around a big caddy when I don’t need half the things sometimes. My detachable section has lotion, a toothbrush, deodorant, my razor and my toothpaste – I call it my mini survival kit. It is just a nice way to already feel organized so early in the day.

Time for My Favorite Part… Time to Actually Get Ready.

I get to my favorite bathroom (if you are in college and use communal bathrooms – even if they are singles – you know that everyone has a favorite bathroom), and it is time to get ready. I use my electric toothbrush and my toothpaste to brush my teeth, and I wash my face with only water in the morning. That usually has me feeling refreshed pretty quickly. After I wash my face, I take off my comfy pajama set and put on my outfit of the day. Before I do this, I put on lotion and deodorant. Photo by Ron Lach from Pexels My next essential… and probably one of the basics: My Vanilla Cashmere EOS lotion. I use this every morning and every night. This lotion has me smelling good all day long, while also keeping my skin smooth and hydrated, especially in the winter. I have yet to try any other scents because the vanilla cashmere is just my tried and true. However, my next scent will be new, so I am excited to branch out. I lather this lotion all over my body like it is no ones business. My second essential for this section is my Dove Invisible Deodorant. I have really sensitive skin, it is worse under my arms, and this deodorant has been my tried and true for the longest time. Dove has never failed me, or anyone, I think, and they have a bunch of nice scents. Another good thing about this deodorant is that it is invisible. So that means saying goodbye to deodorant stains on clothing. They are the worst. After I lather myself in these two essentials, it is time to get dressed for the day. With Penn State winter, all I have been wearing lately are leggings and sweatshirts. My third, and last essential, are my Lululemon or Aerie leggings. Yes, yes, I do know that these are two of the most basic leggings brands; however, that is for a good reason. These two athletic brands have been my tried and true for years now. All of my favorite clothing pieces have come from either Lululemon or Aerie. These leggings go with any top, and they come in a multitude of styles. I mean, as I am writing this, I have my Lulu leggings on. They are expensive, but I do have to say that the price is worth it. Good leggings are an investment.

Makeup

The essentials for this section are basically everything I use… which may be a little dramatic, but true. Now, I am not the best makeup guru in the world. My team includes mascara, blush and lip gloss. That being said, my eyelashes looking like they are touching the sky is a non-negotiable. I use a random eyelash curler to curl my lashes. To me, your lash destination is not up to the curler, but to the mascara. My first essential for makeup is Lash Sensational Luscious – the black container. I have thin, but longer lashes, and my eyelashes usually fall with most mascaras throughout the day. This doesn’t happen with Lash Sensational, though. When this tube is finished, I will certainly be repurchasing. I have gotten multiple compliments on my lashes, unlike ever before using this mascara. The applicator is nice and applies the mascara smoothly. For me, I curl, apply, and go over a second time, then curl again. (A tip: do not use the waterproof version if your lashes are thin. Mine never stay up.) Saie Beauty My next essential: Q-tips. I know what you are thinking, “Q-Tips?” Yes. Q-Tips. I use maybe around 2-3 Q-tips every single morning. They are efficient to have on hand when you are putting on mascara. Every morning, without a doubt, I have to clean around my eyes because let’s be honest, the best mascara application is chaotic and messy. My third essential: Benetint Cheek and Lip Stain. This has been a staple for my morning routine for about a year and a half now. Yes, my mascara must have changed about five times, but my Benetint will always be there. I currently use the shade Rose, as it gives the perfect light-medium red. I put a line on both cheeks and my nose, blend it in with a blush brush, put a dot on both cheeks (just a dot) and on my nose, and again blend. This stain blends smoothly, leaves just the perfect color, isn’t too pigmented and stays all day. I even use a little to put on my lips before applying lip gloss. Gives my lips just the perfect amount of color. My last essential: Summer Fridays Pink Sugar Butter Balm I take my Summer Fridays with me everywhere I go. I understand this is the most basic lip gloss to have, but basic is basic for a reason. My lips feel hydrated almost all day, needing only two to three re-applies. Not only does this gloss give a nice shine, but it adds hydration and refreshment throughout the day. Lip gloss is maybe the one thing that makes me feel like I have everything together at any point in my day. Another good point, my Summer Fridays pairs well with my Benetint Lip and Cheek Stain giving my lips shine and color at the same time.

Hair Time

My hair depends on the day. Either I use my straightener – that is like a thousand years old, and I have no idea where it is from, but who’s isn’t like that? – put my hair in a braid, a slick back, or a claw clip. I am not the type to curl my hair during the weekdays because I prioritize my sleep. The outfit is what helps me decide what to do with my hair. First essential: My Wet Brush. Walmart To accomplish any of these styles, the brush is the most important part. Want a slick back? Hairbrush. Want to straighten your hair? You still need a hairbrush. You want to leave it down? Guess what? You still need your brush. Once my outfit and makeup are done, I still do not feel ready for my day until my hair is brushed. Your life may be knotty and a mess, but your hair does not have to be. My Wet Brush helps me accomplish this. Wet Brush does not pull out my hair, nor is it rough against my scalp, which are the two most important things to me when it comes to any brush. I have used the Wet Brush brand for years, and it is my tried and true. Oh, and of course, my brush is pink! My second essential: Goody Ouchless Elastic Hair Ties. For my nice, perfect, tight slick-backs or just a normal braid, I love these hair ties. They keep my hair up all day without always having to retighten my hair multiple times. Another nice thing about Goody Hair Ties is that when I take them out, they do not end up pulling my hair out like most other hair ties do. Since the beginning of the school year, I have had the same pack of about 30 hair ties, and I believe I have only used around four hair ties because they do not break. I have the one that is always around my wrist, I keep one in my boyfriend’s dorm, and I use the occasional 1-2 more for my slick-backs.

Now Onto the Final Touches of My Morning