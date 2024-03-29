More Women-Owned Businesses You Can Check Out At Your Local Target

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Last year during Women’s History Month, I wrote about some women-owned businesses that you can find at Target. This year, went back to see what has already arrived on the shelves.

This March, try and head over to your nearest Target to find these brands and support women this month, next month and all the rest.

Asutra

Asutra is a proud women-owned and women-led business, which includes tennis superstar, Venus Williams, as its part-owner and chief brand officer. Once Williams found out about the products, she immediately wanted to become part of the company. Branded as “empowering active self care,” Asutra is known for its sleep support and pain relief products. They use natural ingredients like plants, minerals and essential oils and never test on animals. All of their different types of products, such as creams, sprays, scrubs and more are available in stores and online.

SadieB

Shampoos, conditioners, body washes, body sprays — if you are looking for a new cleansing product, look no further than SadieB. At only 16, Sadie imagined a brand that would help you smell and feel good, so she started a company with her older sister. Their brand is focused on uplifting girls with their different formulas and fragrances. They even have a quiz on their website to help you figure out which SadieB product can boost your hair care routine.

Cheeky Bonsai

Founders Catherine and Elise created Cheeky Bonsai after health journeys that left them confused and unsure where to look for women’s health products. Alongside doctors and other healthcare professionals, they came up with Cheeky Bonsai to improve women’s health as well as self-care. Their most popular products include their probiotic gummies, which improve gut and vaginal health, and their Bye Bye UTI Drink Mix, which is made to fight UTIs. Cheeky Bonsai also sells other UTI products and energy patches.

Bocce’s Bakery

This product is not for you — it’s for your pets. For those of you who like to spoil your pet, Bocce’s Bakery is the next best place to look for all-natural pet treats. Inspired by the recent weight gain of her dog, Bocce, founder Andrea Tovan began cooking up some healthier treats for him to eat. Now the company has expanded to include cat treats, but still includes simple and locally sourced ingredients.

GoNana’s

Boasting themselves as the “#1 Banana Bread Mix in the Market,” GoNanas is a vegan, gluten-free and allergen-friendly banana bread company pioneering the healthy comfort food market. In college, founders Annie and Morgan wanted to find healthy baked goods on their campus, but couldn’t, so they began a journey to simply create their own. They began to experiment and finally discovered how to create food that you crave, but is also healthy for you. GoNanas currently sells eight different banana bread mixes as well as a sugar cookie mix.

Chance Athletics