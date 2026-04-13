Miami Must-Eats

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

These are my absolute favorite recommendations for when you need to grab a bite in Miami.

. Kiki On The River

This is a restaurant that has straight-up amazing vibes. Between the music and the amazing views, Kiki On The River is so fun and lively. This restaurant is right on the water, offering both a nice breeze and pretty scenery. The whole ambiance of the restaurant is funky, upscale and ultimately very cool. They have amazing spots for pictures and a very versatile menu. I would definitely recommend the hummus as an appetizer and their tomato sauce pasta. It was absolutely delicious.

. Mila

Another really “vibey” place is Mila. This restaurant had a variety of seating ranging from standard tables to comfortable and cozy couches. This restaurant is elevated and upscale with an awesome rooftop. The menu features a Mediterranean and Asian mix with a blended menu and tons of funky twists. The crispy Brussels sprouts dish came in a honey-soy balsamic glaze with pomegranate seeds and was phenomenal. The sweet honey mixed with the balsamic was the perfect combination of flavors, and I would highly recommend it specifically.

. Forte Dei Marmi

This upscale Italian restaurant is a must-hit if you are going to be visiting Miami. They had amazing Brussels sprouts, and I loved both pasta dishes I tried– I got the pesto pasta and a tomato sauce rigatoni, and both blew me away. This restaurant felt very cozy and had adorable lights and greenery all throughout the seating area. The tomato sauce was super rich, and the pesto had the perfect nutty taste. I would go here on an empty stomach, as everything was great– even the bread was divine.

. Gianni’s

Located in South Miami Beach, Gianni’s is one of the coolest restaurants I have ever been to. Before discussing the food, the location alone makes this a must-try. Being located in Versace’s late mansion, where he was shot, this area holds much cultural and historical significance. Aside from the stunning views, including a gold-tiled pool, the restaurant has great food. I got the spaghetti pomodoro, and it was delicious. The sauce was creamy, sweet and super light, making this meal filling but so easy on the stomach. I couldn’t recommend this restaurant more.

. News Cafe

News Cafe is the perfect after-the-beach food stop. They have a large selection of choices on the menu, and you can’t go wrong with a classic burger and fries. It is such a vibrant and fun atmosphere, and I look forward to going each time I visit the Miami area. News Cafe has options for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and transitions very well between the three. If you are looking for a place to visit after a day at the beach, I would 100% recommend this and also suggest people-watching from their fun outdoor seating area.

. Sunshine Coffee