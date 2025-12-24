Make Spirits Bright This Holiday Season by Donating to Christmas Toy Drives

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the holiday season draws near, community organizations, nonprofits and local groups are rallying support through Christmas toy drives designed to bring joy to children who might otherwise go without. These drives transform generosity into moments of excitement and hope, helping to remind families that the spirit of the season leaves no one behind.

Be an Elf: Letter to Santa

Link: beanelf.org/how-to-volunteer/ Be An Elf is an organization that brings the magic of the holidays to life by allowing donors to answer real letters written by children to Santa. These heartfelt letters come from children whose families may be struggling to afford gifts during the holiday season. Through the organization’s website, donors can browse letters, select one for their donation and fulfill the child’s specific wish. You can pick the gift on the website. Once chosen, the gift is mailed directly following the provided instructions and deadlines. By responding to a child’s letter, donors can help create a memorable moment and remind all children they are cared for and not forgotten, especially during Christmas.

Soldiers Angels: Adopt a Family

Link: https://soldiersangels.org/holiday-adopt-a-family/adopt-a-family-for-the-holidays The Soldiers’ Angels Adopt a Family program provides holiday support to military, veteran and wounded service member families. Many of these families face financial or emotional challenges during the holiday season. Donors can visit the organization’s website to adopt a family and view their specific holiday needs. Gifts are purchased and shipped directly following the program’s guidelines. This initiative matters because it honors the sacrifices made by military families throughout the year. By adopting a family, donors help ensure these heroes and their loved ones feel appreciated and celebrated.

Toys for Tots: Holiday Program

Link: https://www.toysfortots.org/programs/holiday-programs The Toys for Tots program works to try to ensure every child experiences the excitement of receiving a gift on Christmas morning. The program collects unwrapped toys and distributes them to children from low-income families nationwide. Donors can give by dropping off toys at local collection sites or by making donations online to support toy purchases. The local collection sites will have cardboard boxes with Toys for Tots blatantly on the box. Each donation helps make the holidays brighter by helping relieve financial pressure on families while keeping traditions alive.

United States Postal Service: Operation Santa

Link: https://www.uspsoperationsanta.com Operation Santa provides donors with another chance to answer letters written to Santa by children and families in need across the country. These letters share holiday wishes and hopes from families experiencing constant struggle. Donors can browse letters online through the USPS Operation Santa website and choose one to fulfill. After selecting a letter, donors purchase and ship gifts following USPS guidelines. By fulfilling a letter, donors can help turn hope into reality during the holiday season.

Salvation Army: Walmart Angel Tree

Link: https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/walmart-angel-tree The Salvation Army’s Walmart Angel Tree program makes holiday giving personal and accessible for shoppers nationwide. Each Angel represents a child in need and includes specifications that help donors choose meaningful presents. Shoppers can participate by visiting the Walmart Angel Tree website, where Angels are available for online adoption, or by supporting the program through participating Walmart locations. The tree is usually in the store near the front where you enter. After selecting an Angel, donors purchase the requested gifts and return them according to the provided instructions and deadlines. By giving through the Walmart Angel Tree, donors can turn an everyday shopping trip into a powerful act of holiday generosity.

Family House Inc: Fozzy’s Toy Room

Link: https://familyhouseinc.org/support/ways-to-donate/donate-items Family House Inc. runs Fozzy’s Toy Room, which supports children whose families are not home for the holidays due to critical medical treatment. These children often face long hospital stays and emotional stress during the holidays. Donors can help them face these troubling times by purchasing new toys from the organization’s approved wishlist or dropping off items at designated locations. Each toy placed in Fozzy’s Toy Room offers a moment of joy and distraction. Holiday donations help ensure these families feel supported and remembered during a time when they need it most.

Samaritan’s Purse: Operation Christmas Child

Link: https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/ways-to-give Operation Christmas Child invites donors to spread joy around the world through shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. These shoeboxes are delivered to children living in poverty, conflict zones and underserved communities. Donors can pack a shoebox at home or build one online using the organization’s website. Completed boxes are dropped off at local collection sites or shipped directly during the collection period. Each box represents more than a gift. They deliver encouragement and the message that someone cares. This global initiative allows donors to make a meaningful international impact during the holiday season.

The Empty Stocking Fund: Holiday Gifts

Link: https://emptystockingfund.org/holiday-gifts/ The Empty Stocking Fund focuses on families experiencing financial hardship and making sure they can still enjoy the holiday season. The program provides toys, but goes beyond that. Clothing and essential items are included as well for families in need. Donors can contribute through online donations that directly support the holiday gift distribution. Every contribution helps create a warmer, more joyful season for families and ensures children wake up with a sense of holiday magic.

Frontier Horizon: Wishlist

Link: https://frontierhorizon.org/wishlist/ Frontier Horizon Wishlist program supports children and families by giving donors a wishlist of toys and essential items needed most. The organization serves families working toward safety and stability. Donors can shop directly from the online wishlist, and items will be shipped straight to the organization for donation. This simple process ensures donations go exactly where they are needed. Holiday donations help strengthen and provide essential resources to families rebuilding their lives, all while giving them a feeling of Christmas magic.

