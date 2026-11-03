Make It Count: 40 Senior Year Bucket List Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Though it’s already midway through the fall semester, it’s never too late to get started on making this the best year of your life, and yes, I do mean even better than when you get married or retire.

From holidays to campus traditions, this year is all about making memories that you’ll be able to tell your kids about one day, saying, ‘yeah, mom knew how to get down.’ Below are some ideas to truly make this year an unforgettable one.

Attend All Bar Crawls

This means you and your gals will be waking up earlier than you have to for class to put on a banana costume. LineLeap has the Back to School, Banana, Santa, Hot Dog and Senior Send-Off bar crawls. If you’re not into school-wide bar crawls, ones that people do on their own with friends are ‘Crawl Before We Walk’ and State Patty’s.

Dressing In All White for Whiteout

Put on your best outfit for Penn State to lose again. Hey, at least we got cute pictures, right?

“Dancing With The Stars” or Victoria Secret Fashion Show Watch Party with Friends

(Chocolate strawberries + wine + chips + pretzels + a couple of the gals) x DWTS or VS Fashion Show = Perfect Night. Disney/Eric McCandless

Mount Nittany Sunrise Hike

Put on that bug spray, take your bestie and go reconnect with nature.

Joining Clubs You “Never Had Time For”

The amount of clubs you signed up for freshman year but never followed through with because the major-related club met at the same time or you were scared you could not balance it with Chem 110, now is the time to go out and join those clubs. Being involved helps you find your passions, even if it’s not always tied to your major.

Go Crazy At Hershey Park

Having a significant other or friend with a car always has it perks. Use those perks to your advantage and ride the Jolly Rancher roller coaster at Hershey Park.

Country Night At Pickle’s Taproom

Tuesday? Check. Cowboy hat? Check. Boots? Check. ID? Check. One Kentucky coffee, please.

Freshmen Year Remembrance: One Last Frat Hop

Start at your favorite freshman year frat, whether that was PKT or DSig, and make your way through the rest of frat row. Photo by Jacob Bentzinger from Unsplash

Party of the Year: WhoVille

Other frats will also say WhoVille is THE party of the year. Put your PJs on over your bar crawl shirt and party it up while fighting the freezing cold.

A Sunny Mt. Nittany Winery Day

A nice bottle of sangria and talking with your closest friends sound like the perfect weekend plan. Make sure to put on a cute outfit for some Instagram pictures.

Get Your Movements Up at PYP or Vitality

Personal recommendation: Head to a spin class that Maya is teaching and afterwards indulge in some avocado toast at K2 Roots.

Host That Cute Pregame

Whether it’s for a night out or before a game, turn your apartment into the party before the party.

Go to Frat Formal Friday

He doesn’t have to be your boyfriend, and he doesn’t have to be attractive. A formal is a formal, and also an excuse to buy a dress.

Building Community: Attend a SPA event

SPA hosts many events throughout the year, such as recently featuring Trisha Paytas to deliver a lecture where she sang her song, “I Love You Jesus.” They also have brought DJ Shaq, Malcom Todd, Swae Lee and more favorites.

Dress Up in Your Future Alma Mater Colors at Blue and White

Blue and White. The only game we can’t lose because we are playing against ourselves. The last football game you can watch in Beaver Stadium before you graduate and come back as an alum. Original photo by Caroline Kannapell

Lose Your Money at 55 Days at Cafe

Are you ready to lose hundreds of dollars to have your name on a plaque and go drunk go-karting? Sign up for 55 days in the spring.

Spill the Tea on a Sunday Morning: Waffle Shop Visit with Friends

Never really understood the Sunday line for Waffle Shop downtown, but for some, it’s a trip down memory lane. You can make it a hangover tradition.

Spring into Spring with a Boat Day

Skip the beach at Bald Eagle State Park, where bees love to fly near the sand. Instead, do the less buggy option and take a boat out for a spin.

Galentine’s Day with the Gals

“No broke boys, no new friends,” except we do love new friends. Show your love for your friends by doing a Galentine’s Day. Photo by Sharon McCutcheon from Unsplash

Commemorate the Fun with Senior Pictures

When you take senior pictures, it will finally set in that you are closer to getting a job than you are to freshman year of college. But do not fret; you still have time to take more pictures and make more memories before you walk across that stage.

Bonding at a Bonfire

Either make your own, go to a frat or take up the one at your housing complex. A wholesome night gathered around the campfire eating s’mores is a perfect way to make memories. Someone can even bring a guitar to sing campfire songs.

Get Spooky for Halloween

You know the Halloween costume that you said you would wear another year because it didn’t match the vibe of everyone else’s? You are going to wear that this year.

Watch a Movie at State Theatre

Every week, the State Theatre has multiple movies screening, such as “Coraline,” “The Dead Poets Society,” “Legally Blonde” or “Empire Records.” Watching movies in the theater beats Netflix at home by yourself.

Wigging it at the Bars, or Sig Chi

“We are not like other girls” kinda vibe, but it’s still worth it. Who cares what others think? The pictures are still going to be cute.

Sunnies Up Wine Walk

Fill up that Owala or Stanley and walk around campus visiting buildings that had classes you loved — or dreaded — and find new parts of campus you have never come across before. Make sure to stop by West for some delicious, warm cookies.

FTK: Stand the 46 at THON

Whether you are in the stands or dancing on the floor, try to stay for the entire 46 hours. Penn State has the largest student-run philanthropy, and every student volunteer plays a part in this life-changing weekend. Mollie Baduini

Dawgs Out at Dollar Dog Night

Cheap meat is not gourmet, and a “dollar dog” definitely proves that. However, you can still have fun with your friends watching the Penn State baseball team. Go for a relaxing evening where you can either actually pay attention to the game or use it as a place to debrief your week.

Whatever Happens on Spring Break Stays on Spring Break

Hopefully that Spring Break trip makes it out of the group chat because Cancun and Cabo are the places to be this year. Have the time of your life with your friends, soaking up the sun.

Getting Meaty at Mclanhan’s Meatball Monday

The frat boys love this; maybe you might as well.

Be Covered in Green at State Patty’s

You may not have that much green in your closet as you do blue and white, so get a head start shopping for one of the best PSU traditions.

Rolling Up on a Tuesday: Getting a Hamburger (Roll) on Brother’s Tuesday

Oh, you thought that sentence was going another way? Brother’s Tuesday is the best day of the week. Get your $3 cheeseburger and make your way down to Pickle’s.

Home Sweet Home: Tour Old Main on the Lion Ambassadors Bell Tower Tour

Lion Ambassadors hosts Bell Tower tours in Old Main so that all visitors are able to see the beautiful view of downtown and campus from what seems like the top of the world. Make sure to get in line early, as it can become very long.

Friends Forever: Friendsgiving

Having all your friends bring a dish that is special to them and share why is an opportunity to get closer and learn more about the people around you. Image Via Pexels

Friendly Competition: A Certain Kind of Olympics

Split your friend group into countries competing in non-sober games, with one country winning it all.

Make Them Jelly: HUB Lawn Picnic

Get it? Jelly, because you eat jelly at a picnic. Ah, never mind. When it starts to get nice out again, pick a nice spot on the HUB lawn for all your friends to meet up during classes.

Belling it in Bellefonte

State College is located within Centre County. Go out and explore the non-student-run communities that surround us. Bellefonte has a lot of cute coffee shops and fun walking spots.

Fun & Free: Attend the HUB Lawn Events

Different student organizations host events on the HUB lawn, such as SPA’s human claw machine, where you can win AirPods or a cow-petting opportunity. The Greek Councils host a Greek Carnival that is open to all. At times, you can even pie your friends to raise money for their organizations.

Jamming out at Concerts

Just this year, the Bryce Jordan Center has presented Wiz Khalifa and Don Toliver, with John Summit coming up for Halloween. Look for student ticket options for discounted prices. CBS ENTERTAINMENT

Next Alix Earle?: Make a TikTok Page with Your Friends or Roommates

You may not get TikTok famous, but it’s a fun activity to do with your friends that you can look back on for years to come.

40. Do Whatever You Want