‘Love Is Blind’ Season 10 Showed The Best And Worst Of Men

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every season of “Love Is Blind” ends up giving viewers exactly what they want — messy drama, a couple of genuinely sweet relationships and at least one situation that makes the entire internet collectively ask, “What on earth is this man doing?”

But in Season 10, people online are beginning to wonder if the casting team even conducts background checks. Chris and Alex are the biggest red flags of the season when it comes to the men; their behavior sparked a lot of conversation online, but the most important takeaway from the situation wasn’t actually about them.

The real moment worth paying attention to came from the men who spoke up about it. Because sometimes the real green flags aren’t the loudest people in the room. They’re the ones willing to call out behavior that shouldn’t be normalized.

The Chris and Alex Situation

Reality TV thrives on messy relationships, and “Love Is Blind” always has a few storylines that leave viewers frustrated. This season, a lot of that frustration centered around Chris and Alex.

View this post on Instagram (Mind you, she’s an infectious disease doctor who works all day.)

Throughout the season, their actions and the way they handled relationships raised a lot of eyebrows from both the audience and fellow cast members. Whether it was the way they communicated with partners, the way they handled conflict or the way situations were addressed after the fact, it became clear that not everyone in the cast felt comfortable staying quiet about it.

And that’s where the conversation started to shift.

Instead of everyone politely avoiding the topic — something that often happens in social settings — a few of the other men decided to speak up.

Why Speaking Up Matters

One of the most interesting things about watching reality shows is seeing how people react to the situations happening around them.

Sometimes cast members stay silent. Sometimes they laugh things off. Sometimes they distance themselves without saying anything directly.

But, occasionally, someone chooses to say something.

This season, Connor was one of the people who made it clear that certain behavior wasn’t okay. Rather than brushing things aside, he openly addressed the situation and stood up for what he believed was right.

And that moment mattered.

Not because it created more drama, but because it showed something viewers don’t always see on reality TV… accountability.

When asked about how he felt about Chris flirting with Bri, his fiancee, at the group get together, Connor responded in a way that only amplified his security in himself and his masculinity.

“But when she [Bri] told me what he said, and I saw it. First of all, undercutting your buddy who, in confidence, tells you stuff, to try and get the girl? I don’t think it’s worked in history, then to do it on national TV and to be a dick about it, I was like, ‘Man that’s kind of crazy.’ I got nothing to say to him.”

The Kind of Men Who Should Be the Standard

A lot of dating conversations today focus on identifying red flags.

People talk about the warning signs, the bad behavior and the relationship patterns that should make someone walk away. Shows like “Love Is Blind” often hold a megaphone up to those conversations because everything plays out so publicly.

But sometimes it’s just as important to talk about the green flags.

The men who should be setting the standard aren’t the ones who dominate conversations or try to control situations. They’re the ones who respect the people around them and are willing to challenge behavior that doesn’t align with those values.

Speaking up in those moments isn’t always easy. It can create tension, especially in group settings where people might prefer to avoid conflict, and when it comes to speaking up against people who may have been a friend.

But being a bystander only allows bad behavior to continue, and on top of that, it doesn’t make you look all that great either.

So, when someone chooses to say something instead, it sets a different tone.

Why Viewers Noticed

One of the reasons the moment resonated with viewers is because it reflects something people want to see more of — not just on reality TV, but in real life.

Accountability between friends, healthy expectations for how people should treat their partners and the willingness to say, “That’s not okay,” even if it makes the situation uncomfortable.

Connor’s reaction stood out because it showed that not everyone was willing to brush things under the rug. It showed what it looks like to be truly confident in yourself and your partner, without making it an entire ordeal. Though I have my own opinions about his fiancée, Connor has shown throughout the entire season that women’s standards are not too much, because he met all of them just by being himself.

Chris and Alex may have sparked a lot of the conversation this season, but they aren’t the only reason many viewers walked away with something to think about.

The real takeaway came from seeing a man with healthy self-confidence on a reality show.

Because in a dating world where red flags often get the most attention, the people willing to call them out are the ones who should actually be setting the standard.

And sometimes the biggest green flag isn’t just how someone treats their own partner, it’s how they stand up for others too.