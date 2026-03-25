Let The Women Fight: How Fighting Can Grow The PWHL

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League, also referred to as the PWHL, launched in 2023 with the league’s official puck drop being in January 2024. During the inaugural season, attendance per game averaged 7,230 fans. This season, the average attendance per game is 8,579 to 8,650 fans per game.

During the league’s first three seasons, they have broken women’s hockey attendance records and hope to continue.

I believe the league could change just one thing that’ll take the game to the next level. For many others and me, whenever hockey is mentioned, it is hard not to think about fighting.

There was an intense play, a stick trip or a hard slam into the boards. No matter the reason for fighting, it is bound to get a fan reaction, leaving them wanting more.

Unfortunately, this excitement is seen more in men’s hockey than women’s. This is because of the strict rules and environment of women’s sports.

The PWHL follows standard hockey rules set by the International Ice Hockey Foundation (IIHF) standards.

The PWHL rulebook states that “Fighting is not part of PWHL’s game.” The rulebook goes on to explain that anyone who willingly participates in a fight will be penalized according to the referee’s judgment, which can result in ejection from the game. The standard penalty has been a five-minute penalty and game misconduct, with a possibility of further discipline following review and considering repeat offenders.

Although fights are against the rules, they still happen. Rarely.

The first PWHL fight occurred during the second season on Feb. 20, 2025 between Ottawa’s Teresa Vanisova and Boston’s Jill Saulnier. It occurred during the third period after aggressive play throughout the game. The fight ultimately resulted in the two players being separated, and they both received minor penalties. These minor penalties had both players sit out for two minutes.

After the fight, the league made a statement clarifying the no-fighting rule and that fighting would result in a major penalty, causing players to sit out for five minutes.

Nonetheless, both players and fans alike seemed to enjoy the intense moment. Lucky for them, this may have been the first fight, but it would not be the last.

On Jan. 18, 2026, the New York Sirens took on the Montreal Victorie in Washington, D.C. After the final buzzer and a New York win, a fight broke out between eight players from both sides. This fight resulted in eight 10-minute misconduct penalties.

One New York player, Taylor Girard, received a lengthier penalty. Girard left her bench to join the fight, thus resulting in a four-game suspension. Many fans disagreed with this penalty, thinking it was too harsh.

This fight took place in front of a record-breaking crowd of 17,228. The crowd loved the brawl and started chanting, “We want a team! We want a team!”

If crowds enjoy the fights, why doesn’t the league take after the NHL and allow fighting? Contrary to popular belief, the NHL does not allow fighting, but it is encouraged by fans and occurs often.

Men’s and women’s sports have always been looked at differently. Even while playing sports, women are expected to be polite, gentle and lady-like while still being as competitive and aggressive as their male counterparts. I think sports fans are starting to realize how foolish this expectation is.

There has been a shift in women’s sports. Women’s sports are in the spotlight now more than ever, including hockey.

Sports are where aggression is met with passion and hard work is met with teamwork. To enjoy the full beauty of sports, one needs to embrace all the elements. This is especially true with hockey. I understand why fighting is not allowed in the PWHL, but I believe it should still be encouraged by the fans and players alike. If the players give the fans what they want, the game will continue to grow.

I believe we have come to a place in women’s sports where there are enough people who will condone fighting rather than bash the women for being too aggressive. There has been a constant fight for women’s sports to get the recognition it deserves. Now’s the time to make the fight physical.