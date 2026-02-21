Leading Her Chapter FTK: Emily Duras’ THON Journey

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Emily Duras knows exactly why she THONs — because every child deserves the chance to grow up. As a senior dancer and THON Chair for Gamma Phi Beta, she carries the responsibility of leading other women with her onto the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center. What began as a moment of inspiration her freshman year has grown into a leadership role within Gamma Phi Beta, defined by empowerment and philanthropy.

Talking about previous years, “Whether someone had a personal reason to THON or not, everyone showed up for each other,” Duras said. “Now, getting to lead this organization and watch these girls support one another from a different perspective is incredible. I’m just so proud of them.”

This year marks a new beginning for Gamma Phi, as it is the organization’s first year partnering as a sorority–sorority team rather than pairing with a fraternity. For Duras, the shift has highlighted the power of women leading and supporting one another through challenges and growth.

“Watching girls support girls and grow together has been so powerful,” Duras said.

Duras reflects on it being her last THON, but her first as a dancer, saying, “walking into the BJC as a dancer was unlike any THON experience I’ve had before. I’ve always stayed for long hours every year, but being on the floor is beyond anything I imagined.”

“It’s so special, and I’m really taking it all in and enjoying every moment.”

Serving as THON Chair has also taught Duras the responsibility that comes with leading a large group of women toward a shared goal. She said leadership is not always easy, but the challenges have helped her grow and stay grounded in the mission.

“It’s definitely challenging to lead a large organization — any THON Chair would agree with that,” Duras said. “But it constantly makes me reflect on why I THON. Even when it’s difficult, it’s so rewarding because of what we’re doing it for.”

Her biggest goal, she said, has been helping others discover their own connection to THON.

“Seeing that passion grow in others makes it all worth it,” Duras said.

Duras hopes other members look at the dancers and the older girls in the stands and feel inspired to be part of THON.

“I hope they want to get more involved, maybe even dance one day. That inspiration is what keeps everything going.”

For Duras, it was hard to choose a favorite part of THON because she loves everything.

“But this year, my favorite moment was surprising our THON child when his mom — who is in the military — came home and surprised him on stage. It was beautiful. He was so happy,” Duras said.

Duras beamed as she talked about Logan, one of the THON kids that Gamma Theta works with. “He runs around like the world is his oyster. He loves his family, our organization and coming to THON. Seeing someone who’s been through so much radiate so much positivity is incredibly inspiring.”

After a weekend defined by her and her chapter’s work all year, Duras found joy in the small moments, especially on the dance floor. When asked about her favorite part of this year’s Line Dance, she didn’t hesitate. “The ‘67’ part,” she said with a smile.

Between leading her chapter and dancing her senior year, Duras shows that leadership is all about lifting others up along the way. Surrounded by the women she helped guide and inspire, she finishes her THON journey the same way she began, supported by sisterhood and a shared commitment to something bigger than themselves.