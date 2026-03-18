Laufey’s ‘A Matter Of Time: The Final Hour’ Is About To Be My Entire Personality

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Laufey is officially entering her next era with her upcoming album, “A Matter of Time: The Final Hour.” If the title alone doesn’t make you want to stare dramatically out of a window, I don’t know what will.

Laufey has built her entire brand around soft, orchestral heartbreak. Think old romance, handwritten letters, longing stares, but make it Gen Z. She found a way to bring jazz back into mainstream media.

Inspired by icons like Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday, Laufey blends timeless elegance with painfully modern feelings like situationship anxiety, overthinking texts and romanticizing someone who absolutely does not deserve it.

This new album title feels different. “The Final Hour” sounds dramatic in the best way. After her sold-out tour, “A Matter of Time Tour,” which was based off of her album that came out in August 2025, we thought this was the end of this era.

As it turns out, she has more to give us. With four new songs, this deluxe album is about finding calm after the storm by embracing uncertainty and accepting the passage of time. Something is ending and something is telling me it’s the old version of herself.

Part of why Laufey hits so hard, especially for college students, is that her music feels like a safe place to be delusional and self-aware at the same time. You can romanticize your crush while fully knowing he barely even knows you exist. You can imagine slow dancing in your bedroom and still submit your Canvas assignments five minutes before the deadline. It’s balance.

Her concerts have already become a whole aesthetic. There are flowing dresses, bows everywhere and it’s all based on the brand Laufey has given herself: elegant and classic but also girly and fun. I had the pleasure of being surrounded by this in May 2024 for “The Goddess Tour,” and I can tell you firsthand that a Laufey performance is less of a concert and more of an emotional support group with an orchestra in the background.

What makes this release especially exciting is the new direction Laufey is going with her music. Starting with longing, now leaning into finding the love you’ve always wanted, it can only make fans wonder where will she go after this album.

Her music has stuck with the jazzy feel, but after her song “From The Start” blew up, she’s definitely gone more towards pop. I can’t say I absolutely love that, but I can only imagine she’ll continue doing so and will make it completely her own.

Honestly, this might be the best part. Watching an artist I’ve loved for years evolve in real time is so special, especially when their sound is so original and distinct. Laufey could have easily stayed in the same lane forever with the yearning, the strings and the heartbreak, and no one would have complained. It worked. However, growth is necessary, and based on this new era, she is clearly ready for that change.

If “A Matter of Time: The Final Hour” is truly about embracing uncertainty and accepting the passage of time, then shifting her sound almost feels symbolic. Maybe the move toward pop is not about following trends, but about expanding what her music can be. After all, she has already proven she can master jazz-inspired ballads. Maybe this is her way of proving she can do more.

At the end of the day, this deluxe album feels like a statement. It feels like she is closing one chapter and opening another. As listeners, we get to grow with her. We get to soundtrack our own transitions along with hers.