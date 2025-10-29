Last Minute Halloween Inspiration 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spooky season right around the corner and everyone scrambling for last-minute costume ideas, conscious scrolling goes a long way while looking through Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest in search of the ultimate Halloweekend outfit. While there are thousands of creators sharing their takes on this year’s must-try costumes, these 10 Instagram creators are truly stepping it up when it comes to makeup looks or creative DIY outfits. Once you’ve found your favorites, Pinterest can help you plan and personalize your perfect Halloween look.

Sophie Silva: Full Looks Ig: @_sophiesilva_ Tiktok: @notsophiesilva She’s currently taking on a 30-day challenge by creating a different Halloween costume look every day. Each outfit is complete from hair and makeup to clothes and shoes. Every look is unique, steering clear of the usual, overdone costumes. RatiAndy: Makeup Ig: @ratiandy Tiktok: @ratiandy She creates amazing makeup looks and has multiple characters on her feed. Along with the makeup look, she also has her styled for the complete effect. Marina Pach: Makeup & Tutorials Ig: @callme.marianapach She also creates over the top makeup looks for different characters and has tutorials uploaded for them. Sophie Grace: Makeup & Tutorials Ig, Tiktok and YouTube: @s.ophiegracee While her Instagram and TikTok feature tutorials for her different character looks, her YouTube channel offers a more in depth view of each one. Delfina: Costumes Ig: @delimorosoly She currently has a series on Instagram where she creates different characters for Halloween and shows you how to make them. If you scroll through her feed, you’ll also find tutorials on how to DIY other clothes. Raquel Llorente: Makeup & Tutorials Ig: @reitxmakeup If you want to take your makeup to the next level, Raquel is the one to follow. She does creative VFX style makeup, perfect for anyone looking to add realistic scars or special effects to their look. Each of her Halloween characters comes with a tutorial as well. Kayla Ryan: Makeup Ig: @kayla.ryan1 She has done quite a few popular characters on her feed, and has a lot of softer looks if you don’t want to go all out with the makeup. Kalitaku: Full Looks Ig: @kalitaku Her reels are full of recreating iconic Halloween looks from scratch. If you’re the artsy type and have the time and resources to make your costume, follow her for ideas! Avni: Last-minute ideas Ig: @iconicakes If you’re in a serious time crunch and only have time to run to the closest store for a costume set, Avni is perfect for you. She has a series called “Making Cheap Costumes Look Cute,” where she customizes store-bought looks with classic pieces from her own closet. Dazed: Full Looks While her reels aren’t tutorials, she does do a step-by-step for how she DIYs her costume. Her feed is full of her recreating iconic characters’ costumes.

Your best friend during the spooky season will always be your Pinterest board. Because your pins are curated for you, the algorithm tailors ideas that match your aesthetic with simple keywords like “Halloween” or “last-minute costumes.”

You can also filter results by hair type, length or color and even skin tone, to find looks that resemble you. Searching for inspiration from people with a similar body type is another feature that can help you visualize how a costume or makeup idea will look in real life. Pinterest just came out with a new feature where you can remove any AI generated images if you’re not interested in that.

Pinterest is simply perfect for last minute planners. It lets you scroll through outfit ideas that can be recreated with pieces you already own. Pair that with a fun makeup look and hairdo, and you can turn what’s in your closet into a Halloween look that feels intentional and exciting without the stress of a last-minute scramble.

Between Instagram inspiration and Pinterest planning, you’ve got everything you need to make this Halloween as creatively chaotic as you want.