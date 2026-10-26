Is Nail Polish Any Good? My Top 4 Nail Polish Brands

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the type of girl who loves to have her nails done, but the type of college student who doesn’t have the time or funds for the salon, I am always on the lookout for ways to achieve the polished look easily and, most importantly, on a budget.

This led me to try about every nail polish brand on the market, some that kept me coming back for more and others that left me with cracked nails on day one.

When considering my top four, they are ranked on things such as the longevity of the wear, application of the polish, appearance on the nail and the brand’s assortment of colors.

This is not to say that things like nail preparation and personal preferences should not be considered, but as someone who has been doing their own nails for quite some time, I feel qualified to offer a comprehensive list of the ones that are worth your money.

Essie Gel Couture Essie is one of the most popular nail polish brands, and they truly live up to their reputation. Their long-lasting gel couture is my personal favorite, and I own about 20 different shades, as they really are that good. Even though gel is in the name, there is no UV lamp required, and it applies like a traditional polish. The polish has a thick consistency, so it only takes about two coats, and paired with the gel shiny top coat, I can keep my nails staying pristine with minimal chipping for two weeks. With easy application, quick drying times and the durability of this polish, it has easily become a staple in my collection and the brand I am first to reach for. The wide variety of colors is stunning, and this polish is so good that it has even earned me a fair share of compliments. If you take any of my recommendations from my list, let it be this one because it won’t disappoint you or your nails. Olive and June Long Lasting While this is a nail polish brand you might not have heard of, it is one you shouldn’t go another nail day without trying. Their line of long-lasting polishes has a plethora of fun, vibrant colors for any style of nail. While the solution of this polish is not as thick as others, it is highly concentrated, so one to two smooth layers do just the trick. I find the application of this polish to be much more controlled when going on the nail, as I am not fighting with a thicker solution. This polish thankfully dries quite quickly, as having to wait minutes between coats or for the overall drying time can be a pain. Between coats, I only have to wait a few minutes, and after the top coat is completed, my nails are fully dry in less than 15 minutes. My favorite aspect of this brand is its constant new releases for each season or holiday; specifically, its new fall collection, which is something to get excited about. Essie Original Polish Didn’t I already rank Essie as number one before? That is correct; I did, but their original polish is nearly as good as the Gel-Couture line, so I had to place it on the list as well. Their original polish is one that I feel I and many others grew up using, and it has been a constant in my nail bag for as long as I can remember. I can confidently still state that it is a polish I can rely on, based on their wider selection of colors that Gel-Couture sometimes does not have. The formula, also being a little on the thinner side, can require more coats depending on the color, but I notice that allowing them to fully dry between the number of coats can reduce the number of applications I must do. While these polishes on their own can be a little weak when put up against the rest, my favorite trick is pairing the gel shiny top coat to achieve the sturdiness of a more durable polish. OPI Long Lasting Polish OPI is another big name in the nail polish market, and its long-lasting polishes have earned it a spot in my top four. As one of the more affordable products available, this is one you should reach for if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck. I would say this is a fairly thick polish, but it can be tricky to know not to layer too much on the nail, or it will begin to bubble. My recommendation is to get much of it off the brush before application and take your time to ensure it lays evenly. The ever-growing catalog of fun brand collaborations, such as their most recent one with “M&M’S,” featuring shiny new colors inspired by the different pieces of candy, means that if there is a specific shade you are looking for, you are most likely to find it.

If you are looking to try your hand at doing your nails on your own, I highly advise trying one of these brands, as I am sure your nails and your wallet will thank you.