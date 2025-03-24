Irish Artists to Add to Your Playlist this March

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Regardless of ancestral relations, many people feel a strong call to Ireland and its culture, especially in March when four-leaf clovers pepper storefronts and cheesy costume jewelry in all shades of green fly off the shelves.

St. Patrick’s Day is obviously an enticing facet of the Irish culture, though the many standout musicians and bands had their humble beginnings in Ireland are equally as easy to indulge in.

The following artists are characterized not only by their fame-inducing sound but their Irish heritage. Add some or all of these artists to your playlists to curate a deeper appreciation for Irish art for and beyond the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

The Cranberries One of the most iconic bands coming out of Ireland, The Cranberries have made their mark on the music industry. With the whimsical vocals of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan elevating every song to be either a soulful ballad or an alternative rock classic, The Cranberries are a band you simply cannot skip. “Linger,” “Dreams,” “Zombie” or “I Still Do” will complete your playlist with the characteristic Irish twang persistent throughout each track. thin Lizzy With breakout songs like “The Boys Are Back in Town” and ” Whiskey in the Jar,” Thin Lizzy have shown the craftsmanship of Irish artists alike. Soak up some nostalgic ’70s beats while enjoying this March by exploring the wide variety of experiences that Thin Lizzy offers within their musicianship. Snow Patrol Whether you grew up with “Chasing Cars” playing intermittently on the radio or as a signifier of trouble on “Grey’s Anatomy,” there is no doubt that Snow Patrol has left an everlasting impact. Add some Snow Patrol to your playlists this March to end your St. Patrick’s Day festivities with the sullen chorus of “Chasing Cars” or to keep the fun going with tunes like “You’re All I Have.” My Bloody Valentine A “shoegaze” trailblazer, “my bloody valentine” uses their raw instrumentals to create an immersive and expansive sound. Popular hits “When You Sleep” and “Only Shallow” characterize the band’s offerings with their sultry vocals and whimsical guitar riffs. You will be transported to the streets of Dublin past through the evocative and adoringly Irish influences of “my bloody valentine.” Hozier With the breakout hit “Take Me To Church,” Hozier has gained dramatic popularity in recent years as he developed his indie and folk-centric sound to cater to a wide variety of listeners. Hozier may be the perfect addition to your playlists to evoke the spirit of the Irish countryside as you begin your St. Patrick’s Day activities. Sinead O’Connor Sinead O’Connor made waves in the music industry with her unique and enchanting vocals in songs like “Mandinka” and “Nothing Compares 2 U.” After her recent passing in 2023, there is no better way to memorialize O’Connor and her Irish spirit than allowing her music to live on beyond the bounds of the island. Two Door Cinema Club Two Door Cinema Club’s upbeat and catchy tunes have been summertime staples for over a decade now, filling the season with a “coming-of-age” sense of hope and excitement. Prepare to waltz from the end of spring and straight into summer by enjoying songs like “How Can You Swallow So Much Sleep,” “Eat That Up, It’s Good For You” and “What You Know.” u2 Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? U2 has got you covered. With the silky smooth voice of lead singer Bono and a myriad of interesting songs throughout their career, U2 has earned recognition and proudly displayed the heart of the Irish people. Try songs like “Sunday Bloody Sunday” or “Stay (Faraway, So Close!)” to be immersed in the perfectly alternative and ever-intriguing sound that U2 has to offer.

The Irish culture has cultivated not only one of the best holidays but captivating music that engages with the unique diction of the people which goes beyond the traditional pop that traverses the globe.

Give some or all of these artists a try to elevate your St. Patrick’s Day experience and feel more connected to the overall culture that Ireland has to offer.