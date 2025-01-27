‘I’m Addicted to You… Don’t You Know That You’re Toxic?’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

This is for the girls who are just a little bit crazy. Some might even call it “toxic” but let’s be real — everyone’s a little toxic in their own way. So let’s use it to our advantage.

Let’s dive into the games of romance and how to make men fall head over heels for you. These tricks will teach you how to keep a guy on his toes and coming back for more. This is not expert advice, so don’t take it too seriously; this is from one college girl to another.

Be Unpredictable

If he knows what’s coming next, you’re doing it wrong. He cannot know what your next move is. Give him a little taste of affection, then disappear. You have to trigger his dopamine receptors: attention then withdrawal. Keep him guessing and watch him scramble. He has to be wondering, “What is she thinking right now?”

Be Unavailable

A girl who is busy is very attractive to a man. No guy wants a girl who’s just sitting around waiting for him all day. Even if you really want to see him again, you need to make him think you have a busy schedule. This will make him feel lucky to get to spend time with you. If he asks to hang out all the time, say yes sometimes, but other times — even if you’re free — say no. It’s all part of the game. This will let him know that he’s not your number one priority.

The Art of the Tease

Never, ever, give it up too soon. Your power is in the chase. Do not, I repeat, do not let him close the deal too early. He needs to yearn for you, to chase you. The more time he invests in you, the more he’ll fall. Guys tend to think with their “you know what,” so hold out until he starts thinking with his head and heart instead. If you give it up too quickly, you lose. Be a tease and make him work for it. The more untouchable you are, the more power you hold.

Never, Ever Be “Needy” – Become Miss Independent

The second a man can sense that you need him, it’s game over. Be the girl who has her life together, is thriving, and is fully capable of living without him. If he feels like you’re dependent on him for your happiness, he will begin to pull away. Guys have this fear of feeling “trapped;” they are raised to be independent and do things on their own. If he feels like you need him, he will begin to view you as weak and inevitably lose respect for you. You’re the prize, remember? You are someone he is lucky to spend time with, not someone he’s obligated to take care of. Be your own person, live your own life and he’ll be the one wondering if he’s good enough to be in it.

BE Mysterious

Nobody likes an open book, especially not in the early stages. Be the novel that takes months to figure out, not the one-night short story. Keep it interesting by not giving away everything about yourself all at once. Let him peel back the layers about you slowly. The less he knows, the more he will want to know.

Trigger his “Hero Instinct” (A.K.A. Make Him Do Random Chores)

Guys love feeling useful. And no, this doesn’t mean you need to start pretending to be helpless (we’re still Miss Independent). Strategically ask him to help you with simple tasks. Have him open that jar that you “can’t” get open (even though you definitely could) or ask him to help you lift something heavy. He’ll subconsciously want to stick around because you’re making him feel like a hero. Simple as that.

Match His Energy

Always mirror his energy. If he’s taking forever to text back, then guess what? You’re going to take even longer. If he is not bringing up the “what are we” talk? Well, don’t even think about bringing it up either. You need to make him feel like he is the one doing the chasing, not the other way around. You can play this game without him even knowing you’re playing it. The key is don’t look desperate — be confident. It’s all about power dynamics and you want to be in control.

Make Him “Fear” Losing You

Subtly drop hints that other people are interested in you. People are more appealing when they are in high demand. Maybe it’s a text you “accidentally” open up for him to see or a mention of a guy who bought you a drink. Nothing too obvious, but enough to make him feel like he is in competition. You’re not playing him; you’re simply making it clear that you have options. And if he wants to keep you, then he’s going to have to work for it.

It’s a game… it’s supposed to be fun