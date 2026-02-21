IDC For A Cause: Allison Spalding And Quinn Burnett Share Why They THON

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since Allison Spalding and Quinn Burnett arrived as transfer students at Penn State University, they knew that they wanted to become a part of THON. Despite arriving at Penn State without the proper time to become a dancer within their business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi, Spalding and Burnett knew they wanted to pursue the opportunity to be an independent dancer couple.

“Last year, when we were in the stands with AKPsi, we were like, it was so awesome,” Spalding said. “But we didn’t get involved, within the fraternity early enough to do THON as an AKPsi dancer.”

That led Spalding and Burnett to start their fundraising efforts to make it to THON as an IDC. As an IDC, pairs are tasked with fundraising by themselves with the hopes of winning the IDC lottery to make it as a dancer. Not every IDC gets the chance to dance in THON, but Spalding and Burnett made it to their ultimate destination.

"We had the opportunity to go on stage, and I got to share a story about my friend who passed away," Spalding said. "I think that was really special, really always fun."

“We had the opportunity to go on stage, and I got to share a story about my friend who passed away,” Spalding said. “I think that was really special, really always fun.”

“I think my favorite memory was talking on stage and seeing Allison,” Burnett said. “It takes a lot to be so vulnerable in front of so many people. And obviously, everyone is here for the same reason, but it was just, it was very incredible to be up there.”

Of course, both dancers also shared their love for the line dance, especially their favorite line, “What’s not clocking, 6 or 7?” That line is a favorite to so many in the Bryce Jordan Center this THON Weekend.

Although we’re only about 13 hours into THON Weekend 2026, Spalding and Burnett shared their advice for prospective THON 2027 dancers.

“Do it.” Spalding said. She further emphasized the need to get involved, especially with how important the THON cause is.

“My biggest regret freshman year is not doing a committee or something,” Spalding said. So, to anyone wanting to get involved in a committee or dance next year, take their advice, and just do it.

Before the end of the interview, Spalding and Burnett answered some rapid-fire questions.

“What’s your favorite food?”

Spalding: Chicken and rice

Burnett: Sourdough bagel

What’s your favorite tv show/movie?

Spalding: Show, “How I Met Your Mother” and movie, “Harry Potter”

Burnett: Show, “White Collar” and movie, “Crazy Stupid Love”

What’s your THON Anthem?

Spalding: “New Romantics” by Taylor Swift

Burnett: “New Romantics” by Taylor Swift

What’s Your go-To Starbucks Order?

Spalding: Iced Shaken Espresso

Burnett: Chai latte with almond milk

Who do you think will win the pep rally?

Spalding: Men’s hockey

Burnett: Women’s hockey

To close out the interview, Spalding and Burnett answered the simple question: Why Do You THON?

“For Rachel, and For The Kids,” Spalding and Burnett enthusiastically said.