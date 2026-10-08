I Live With 20 People: No, I Am Not In A Sorority

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first tell someone that I live with 20 people, they are often taken aback. They then ask me, “Are you a part of a sorority?” At this point, I will try to explain my living situation to them. Sometimes I forget that my living situation is not typical, which is why I enjoy explaining it to people and seeing their curiosity.

I am a junior at Penn State, and I live at Co.Space. The mission of Co.Space is to allow people to live in community. Not only does the house value community, but it also values entrepreneurship and creativity.

The owners of the house ensure that the purpose of the house continues to be met by conducting house retreats, having house dinners twice a week and hosting potlucks for the State College community multiple times a month.

While living in a community, some things naturally happen, such as being pushed to your fullest potential, meeting new people or learning a new skill. Everybody in the house has a personal goal, whether it is related to their personal life, social life or career. We share these goals with each other, push each other and support each other as we work to accomplish them.

Like most of my housemates, I came into Co.Space knowing none of them. Within my first two days of moving in, I met 20 new people. Having the ability to meet people so easily is what I found very attractive about the house while choosing housing for this year, as I am a recent transfer student and am always eager to meet anyone and everyone.

My house has a nice wraparound porch, which is great for hosting wine nights, doing homework or just chatting into the late hours of the night. You can see someone on the porch from dawn to dusk; it is always occupied.

As you walk inside, you will be greeted with a piano and a few guitars that help fill the house with music daily. There is a big kitchen complemented by a nice dining room. Then, there’s the TV room with games such as the Wii, board games and puzzles.

Because my house is very community-based and welcoming, my housemates and I tend to allow it to be a gathering place for our friends. I really appreciate this because it allows me to meet and connect with more people.

As one can imagine, living with 20 people doesn’t leave room for much privacy. This means that when someone brings a friend over, they will be meeting the whole house. The hangout will go from the typical two-person hangout to a party of five or 15.

As I’ve mentioned, sometimes when I try to explain my living situation, I struggle to fully convey the experience. I believe my roommate and I came up with a good way to explain the way we live: we live in a sitcom.

Living with 20 different people, 20 different personalities and a mix of men and women, there is great potential for a sitcom. Every time a new friend comes to the house, a new character is unlocked, and the question is always whether they will be featured in another episode or not.

New storylines are always developing.

What cool new project will someone develop today? Who will reign as pickleball champion today? Will we ever meet our neighbors?

So, yes, I live with 20 people. No, I am not in a sorority. I am living out my college years most unexpectedly; I am living in a sitcom.