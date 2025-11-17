Huda vs. Huda Beauty Controversy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok lately, chances are you’ve seen Huda Mustafa’s name trending, and not in a good way. The “Love Island USA” alum, known for her bold looks and big online following, found herself in hot water after a livestream moment went viral and ended up costing her a major partnership with Huda Beauty.

During the livestream, a viewer used a racial slur aimed at fellow “Love Island” cast member Olandria Carthen, and instead of shutting it down, Mustafa and her boyfriend nervously laughed and moved on. That short moment, caught on camera, was spread across the internet almost instantly. It sparked outrage from fans and viewers who said she failed to speak up in the moment.

Not long after, Huda Beauty, the makeup brand founded by influencer Huda Kattan, announced it was cutting ties with Mustafa. In a public statement, the brand said her behavior “did not align with our values.” The decision came quickly, just weeks after they launched their collaboration, and it made headlines everywhere.

Mustafa later posted an apology on Instagram, saying she was “caught off guard” and doesn’t condone racism in any form. She also promised to donate to the NAACP and take time to reflect. But for many fans, it felt too little, too late. Some saw her apology as more of a reaction to losing her deal than genuine accountability.

This controversy says a lot about the world we’re living in, especially for people our age who are constantly online. Even though Mustafa didn’t say the slur herself, her reaction spoke volumes. Laughing or staying silent when something wrong happens can still be harmful.

On social media, moments move fast, but that doesn’t make them less meaningful. And while it’s easy to assume “that could never be me,” the truth is, anyone can make a mistake on camera or online. What matters most is how you respond when it happens.

The whole thing also shows how closely brands are paying attention. For companies like Huda Beauty, image and integrity matter just as much as popularity. One misstep can ruin years of partnership potential. It’s a reminder that influencers—and really, all of us—represent more than just ourselves when we’re online.

We represent our values, our communities, and sometimes even our future opportunities. And then there’s the issue of apology culture. We’ve all seen those influencer apologies that feel copied and pasted from a PR handbook. A real apology goes beyond just saying “I’m sorry.” It takes learning, growth, and action that shows real change.

For students at Penn State, this situation hits closer to home than it might seem. We live in a digital age where everything we say, post, or share can travel far beyond our original audience. One careless moment can end up being screenshotted, clipped, and spread before you even realize it.

Being careful isn’t just about protecting yourself—it’s about being conscious of the impact your words and reactions have on others. It’s about knowing when to speak up, even if it feels uncomfortable. Staying silent might feel easier, but it still sends a message.

At the end of the day, the Mustafa controversy is more than just another piece of influencer drama. It’s a real-world example of how fast the internet moves, how brands protect their image, and how accountability is evolving in the age of social media.

For us, it’s a reminder to stay aware of our digital footprint and the kind of energy we put out into the world. Whether you’re an aspiring influencer or just someone who loves to post, it’s worth remembering: the internet never forgets, and how you handle tough moments says more about you than any curated feed ever could.