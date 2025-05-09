This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Roommates are the people we spend the most time with. We experience all the good and bad with them.

We get the opportunity to see all the flaws and perfections of them, and they see the same in us. Coming home to them every night, waking up to them every morning, knowing their lives and getting into discussing silly and deep topics throughout the year.

All of this manages to build a bond that is unbreakable. This bond will be different from any of your other friends.

Yes there are those roommate horror stories. However, if everything is good, then I think that the roommate bond will never fade.

Even if there are rocky times, you have to be able to communicate through them and get back to the good. That communication through those times is what will strengthen the bond even more.

After this year, my roommate and I have become so close to the point where she’ll come with me to do laundry even though she isn’t doing a load.

We met on Instagram on one of the Penn State pages and we started talking around February. Immediately, I felt we would get along well and have a good year.

Before we moved in, we were able to meet up for lunch one day in the summer. We began filling each other in on our lives and already sharing many laughs and excitement for the upcoming year.

Since the beginning of the year, she and I knew it would be an eventful year, and we would be there for each other through everything.

We had some tough times in the beginning, which we got through, and it made us stronger. When living with someone, especially in a shared room, there is going to be disagreement. It is going to take time to get used to sharing a space and being around someone for most of your time.

However, getting through those disagreements and putting them behind you will better your relationship. It is just a little obstacle to get over for the future.

I do understand that there are cases where this may be more difficult or not applicable and that there are roommates who end up not getting along at all. But overall, I feel there are only small problems with communicating through living with someone.

Even though my roommate and I had these little troubles, once they blew over, we became closer than ever.

I think in the second semester, our relationship fully blossomed because we got completely used to living with each other and became true friends rather than just roommates.

Our dorm will always be filled with our laughs, deep talks, debriefs and memories that have bonded us together.

Our crazy and emotional times run deep within those four walls, and our time will always live on within that room. Nothing can take that away, not even the new freshmen of next year.

It is unbelievable to think that a new pair of roommates will be in our dorm next year, but I hope it takes care of them the way it did us. I hope they have as much fun as we did, but I doubt anyone could have more fun than we did.

I am so beyond grateful for my roommate. I have been able to be my full, weird self with her and she completely matches my energy. We have laughed so much in that dorm that I’m sure our neighbors are sick of hearing it.

With the year coming to a close, I am heartbroken to leave our dorm and not be roommates anymore, but I know our story is not over. Our fun times will continue.

I fully believe we are bonded together forever, and there will never be a time when I can’t get ahold of her. We have seen sides to each other that many people don’t ever see, and we love each other despite seeing each other’s flaws and perfections.

No one else will understand what it’s like to be bonded to your roommate. They’ll have a different bond to their roommate.

It is just like friendships with different people. Every friendship is different in its own special way.

Take a little more appreciation of your roommate and hug them a little tighter now because time will pass. Soon you won’t be able to come home to her or reach her by turning around and having her be right there.

Roommate bonds are unlike any other, and I am so happy to have a bond with mine.