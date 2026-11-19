This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloweekend has come to an end, there are only a few football games left in the season, the sun is setting far too early and classes have never felt so stressful. If you’re anything like me, you’re wondering how you’re supposed to make it until Thanksgiving break, let alone the end of the fall semester.

My first piece of advice is to really keep yourself motivated in these last weeks of the semester. You could set up a reward system, like getting ice cream from the beloved Berkey Creamery (if it’s not too cold) after a productive study session.

On the other hand, you could use an incentive to motivate you to study in the first place, whether that’s getting Starbucks at the HUB or meeting a friend to study downtown. Little incentives and rewards are key to keeping yourself consistent and on top of your classes.

If your phone addiction is getting in the way of you being productive, try setting screen time limits on your social media. Yes, I know this sounds crazy, but it does work and puts into perspective how much time you actually spend doomscrolling.

If you are studying with a friend, try taking each other’s phones to hold each other accountable, maximize your productivity and minimize your chances of getting distracted. Another strategy to avoid the temptation is to set intervals of study time and phone time. Try setting a timer for an hour of studying or homework, and give yourself around 10 minutes after that hour for time on your phone.

I know everyone always says this, but it’s so true. Call your mom. She would love to hear from you, and you could use her moral support. Even if you are convinced you’re over the homesickness phase, sometimes all you need is a little talk with your family or a friend. If you have siblings, call them too. Your siblings miss you more than you think they do and much more than they realize, and older siblings are always there to give you good advice.

This is much easier said than done, but try your best to keep your weekends designated for personal and social time. That doesn’t mean you should isolate yourself during the week, but try to spend the bulk of your time on schoolwork.

I am unfortunately being very hypocritical with this one, so do as I say and not as I do. Turn the sad music off.

Phoebe Bridgers and Noah Kahan, as much as I love them, are not going to do you any favors right now, so put on some music that makes you feel good. I recommend listening to artists with a vibe like Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Dean for something a little more upbeat.

There are only a few short days until you can see your family, spend time with friends and finally eat some delicious food. It might feel like months, but I promise there is light at the end of the tunnel. While you’re still here, take full advantage of the last of State College’s fall season. Take in the beauty of autumn colors in the trees and what is left of them; go take cute pictures and, of course, get your pumpkin-flavored goodies until they are gone for the season.