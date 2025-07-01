How To Find a Mentor in Your Career Field (And Why You Need One)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Navigating the beginnings of your professional career as a college students is no easy task. Why not get a little help along the way? Looking to a mentor in your chosen career field can help to guide students as they begin the journey that so many others have taken before them.

In this article, we’ll explore the importance of having a mentor, what the long term benefits are and key steps to finding a mentor before you enter the workforce.

Why do You Need a Mentor?

Truthfully, you do not need a mentor, but they serve an important purpose in career development and guidance throughout the lives of young professionals. Mentors are a crucial piece in developing career goals, strategies for professional life and empowering young people to strive for success in their fields.

The question you should be asking, in order to determine what you’re looking for in a mentor is, what can they do for you?

sharing experiences

One of the factors that draws people into the idea of mentorship is connecting with professionals in a given field that have experiences worth learning about. They have stories, ideas and advice to share after going through the process you are about to go through.

It can be incredibly helpful for gaining exposure to and learning more about a given field to question the experiences of someone in it now.

networking

Connecting with professionals in your field is always a great networking opportunity. Having a mentor-relationship with someone is like having a “guy on the inside” to advocate for you and connect you to their colleagues. More connections is always a good thing, and they can help you further your career goals later in life as well.

support

This might seem like an obvious factor, but the importance of career support should never be understated. Having the support of someone who has faced challenges and succeeded in your proposed career, means that you can do it too. They serve as a guidepost for any roadblock ahead.

How to Find a Mentor in Your Career Field

The next question you should be asking is how to find the right mentor that can guide your career trajectory and fulfill your mentorship needs.

Alumni Networks

The Pennsylvania State University has over 775,000 graduates sprinkled around the globe and is universally known for having one of the largest alumni networks in the country. The reason tour guides and admissions officers talk so much about their alumni network, is because Penn Staters want to help you.

The Penn State Alumni Association lists their alumni group events, networking and career events, job search tools, networking tools and upcoming events and webinars aimed at promoting current and former student connections and building a professional network for students.

The Alumni Association powers a website called LionLink, specifically for connecting current students with former Penn State students. They facilitate formal mentorship relationships, community networking events, student career resources and allow PSU alumni to post projects from their companies to Penn State students for real-world experience.

Pre-Professional Networks

Getting involved in campus life and pre-professional organizations on campus doesn’t just look good on a resume, it allows for networking connections between current and former students as well.

By getting involved in an organization on campus that aligns with your career goals, you can gain invaluable insight from not only older students with the same goals, but also professionals who have involvement with the organization. Club advisors are always a good resource for mentorship or connection to mentors.

Organizations aimed at professional development can invite professionals as guest speakers to speak to members about their experiences. Penn State University created a Professional/Student Development Award to promote the professional development of undergraduate students.

2024 Recipient: Empowering Women in Law

2023 Recipient: Public Policy Association at Penn State

2022 Recipient: First Gen Advocates

2021 Recipient: Society of Women Engineers

Professional Development Events and Websites

Anytime you are able to attend a career fair, professional development event, or networking opportunity, make sure to take full advantage. Don’t be afraid to talk to people and ask for their contact information. Ask them if they are willing to connect with you in the future and be a resource for you.

The important piece of using professional development events as a networking opportunity is to make an impact and be willing to put yourself out there for employers. Strike up a conversation, and tell them about yourself and your career goals. This is a great way to feel out who would be a good match for you professionally.

Connecting with potential mentors and resources via websites like LinkedIn is the best way to stay connected with people who can help further your journey. Reach out to your connections, ask them for guidance when you need it, and learn about them and their journeys, to help you with your own.

Looking for a mentor in your career field sounds like a daunting task, but remember that it is okay to put yourself out there and ask for help or advice. Building connections outside of your network can open doors for you and aid you in unexpected ways for the future.

You might be surprised how many people are willing to go out of their way to help you if you just ask.