This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

We all know how lonely the winter months can be, especially in Central Pennsylvania, where the temperatures can drop to the negatives. Walking around a freezing campus can be especially isolating, especially when all you can seem to see are couples left and right.

After Valentine’s Day, my single friends and I were definitely feeling it a little more than usual. We got together and watched “How to Be Single,” the film starring Dakota Johnson and Rebel Wilson.

The movie, like all cheesy romantic comedies on Netflix, was bad in some parts and really enjoyable in other parts. But we did not watch this movie in hopes of witnessing an amazing film. We just wanted to watch something that would make light of our single-ness and hopefully help us feel better — and honestly, it did.

What did this movie teach us about single life? For one, the time you spend with yourself is the most precious. You can do whatever you want, whenever you want, without needing to rely on anyone or be on someone else’s schedule.

Of course, you can still do all of these things when you are in a relationship, but you are no longer solely prioritizing yourself and your needs. Instead of spending time wondering and waiting for a significant other to come along, it is important to spend that time living so that when a relationship does come along, you feel like the best version of yourself.

It truly is all about mindset. I am guilty of being negative and having a negative outlook on my life and it honestly has made me feel a lot more upset about being single than I should.

Especially being surrounded by friends in blossoming relationships, it is almost impossible not to look in the mirror and think “Why not me?”

I promise nothing is wrong with you, and being single should not be treated like a bad thing.

Life is precious and valuable, no matter if you are spending it alone or with someone. Let go of the negative thinking and mindset, embrace independence and find yourself.

Even though it’s cold out there, go outside and be as productive as you can. I have recently found that working out is something that releases tension and helps me feel secure in myself and my body. Whether that be yoga, pilates, running, or even weightlifting — staying active is scientifically proven to release endorphins and help you feel better about yourself.

Surround yourself with other single girlies. While I would never say to forget about your friends in relationships, maybe you aren’t getting fully what you need from these friendships because they have other relationships to maintain.

This isn’t a bad thing on either end, but I find that hanging out more with my single friends helps me to feel less alone and always makes me happier.

The most important relationships in your life won’t always be romantic. Platonic relationships and family relationships can be just as fulfilling, and they need to be nurtured.

Be happy for your friends in relationships, and not just in a fake way. When you can truly be happy for others’ happiness and let go of any bitterness or jealousy, is when you can be truly happy.

When the time comes for you to be in a relationship, you can only hope that those friends will be happy for you too. Spending time wanting what other people have will only bring you down. Stay positive, stay grateful and stay happy for others.

Lastly, State College has so many things to offer. The best advice for anything is to get out there and explore.

Go out to eat at new restaurants, go ice skating or see a hockey game. Never waste time thinking about all the things you want to do with a partner, and just do them.