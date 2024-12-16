Holiday Gift Ideas for the Whole Family

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, the holiday season is your favorite time of the year and gift-giving is one of the best parts. However, sometimes it gets tough deciding what to get the people around you, especially when it seems like you’ve run out of ideas for the mom who seemingly has everything.

Here is a short gift guide to spark some ideas for what to get your loved ones this holiday season!

For the Best friend

Even though I know my best friend’s style just as well as I know my own, I stay away from buying clothes or shoes for her because you never know how they are going to fit. Unless I see something that is perfect, clothes and shoes are very personal items. Instead, think about their favorite things: movies, musicians, food and hobbies. For instance, records or merchandise of their favorite artist or actor is something that shows that you pay attention to their interests, and is also something they might not get for themselves. Pay attention to things they have talked about during the year. Photo by NappyStock from nappy Maybe you were at the mall together and your friend talked about a particular bag that she wanted but didn’t want to spend the money on. Some ideas include makeup, skincare products or even a gift certificate to their favorite restaurant. Lastly, a personalized gift can sometimes be the most meaningful and fun gift. Websites such as Etsy have so many personalized items such as frames, candles and other home decor items. Last year, I gave my best friend a personalized decor piece shaped like a record with a photo of us and our favorite song. Gifts like these are timeless and show how much you care.

For the mom who Has everything

After 19 years of my dad and I giving presents to my mom, I often feel at a loss when faced with thinking of what to get her. I’ve gotten perfumes, creams, bags, jewelry, workout clothes and more. So it’s time to get more creative. The most important things to think about are what will mean the most to her and what are the most practical items she can use on the daily. If your mom loves to cook, there are hundreds of cooking gadgets that she probably does not own or even thought of. Check out this article to see a list of 72 kitchen tools that anyone who spends time in the kitchen would love. Photo by cottonbro from Pexels Maybe your mom is active and loves to spend time exercising. Weights, resistance bands, sports bras and a new water bottle are all things that would elevate her experience. A massage certificate is also an amazing gift for anyone complaining about having pain of any sort. Lastly, for the super trendy mom — Sephora gift sets are the perfect gift and can give a few small samples of different products for the price of a full-sized product. Hair tools, such as diffusers or straighteners, are also perfect for the mom who always likes to look her best.

For the dad who wants nothing