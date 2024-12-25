Holiday Date Night Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Spending it with your significant other only adds to the joy.

With busy schedules, planning a fun date night can prove to be difficult. However, it does not have to be.

It’s extremely important to date your significant other. It can be easy to get into a habit of doing the same things. But it’s important to switch things up.

Planning cheap dates as a college student is doable. Not only can dates be economical, they can be meaningful as well.

From late night drives to Christmas movie classics, here is a list of fun and easy date night ideas for you and your significant other to enjoy during the holidays:

Gingerbread date Photo by Randalyn Hill from Unsplash Not only is this an easy date night, but it’s a fun and cheap one too. Go to your local supermarket and buy a gingerbread house kit. Most are under $15. Then queue up your Christmas music playlist and build a gingerbread house together. If you and your partner are a bit competitive, buy two. It can get a bit sticky (I have a hunch that the frosting is made out of glue), and the house walls will probably fall down a few times (who knew cookies aren’t suitable for walls?). In addition, I wouldn’t recommend eating it, as most taste like cardboard and stale candy. However, it is sure to bring a smile to both of your faces. Christmas night lights Photo by cottonbro from Pexels This one sounds weird, but I promise it’s not. During the holidays, neighborhoods tend to decorate. Houses are full of beautiful lights and decorations. So, I recommend taking advantage of the holiday season and viewing the neighborhoods known for their holiday decor. Put your car into gear, turn on some holiday tunes, and just drive. This is a cost free date night idea, and a fun one at that. It’s definitely low-key, but it’s a great date to get you and your loved one in the holiday spirit. Cookie baKing Photo by Kaboompics.com from Pexels This date idea is a fun way for you and your partner to accomplish something together. You can bake the Pillsbury Christmas cookies where you simply place them in the oven. Or make batter from scratch and bake it yourself. Sugar, chocolate chip, gingerbread or M&M cookies are all sure to taste great. To step it up, cookie cutters can make your cookies more festive. To make it competitive, see whose cookies turn out the best. mOVIE NIGHT “UNDER THE STARS” Photo by Samira Rahi from Unsplash For those who live in chilly places, winter nights do not provide great weather for outdoor activities. However, a cute date night idea is to build a fort in your bedroom or living room and watch movies from your laptop or television while under the fort. Stacking it with pillows and blankets makes movie night more fun than watching from your bed or couch. I do not recommend lighting candles under the fort (huge fire hazard). However, if you grab your fuzzy socks, hot cocoa and popcorn, it can be a fun date night for you and your significant other. Don’t forget to turn on a holiday classic to pair well with the holiday theme.

The holiday season comes and goes rather quickly. Before you know it, it will be 2025. So enjoy this holiday season with your loved one.

Happy dating!