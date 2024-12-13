This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

With Starbucks cafes all over campus, it’s time to learn how to make healthy food choices at the local coffee shop.

It’s always fun to have a sweet treat, but it can also be rewarding to make some healthy choices as well. The franchise has some great choices, and it’s time you learn all about them.

Look at this link for more information on ingredients and nutrition values. But for now, I’ve listed below which food orders are nutritious and delicious!

Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich This filling nutritious sandwich is my go-to order on busy mornings. Everyone loves bacon and eggs, and turkey bacon and egg whites is a healthier alternative. This whole sandwich has a small amount of only 230 calories with 17 grams of easy and delicious protein. Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap This large wrap is a savory breakfast, lunch or even dinner essential. With healthy ingredients such as spinach, egg whites, feta, tomatoes and more, this wrap succeeds in various ways. Grab this wrap if you want a quick 20 grams of protein for only 290 calories. Kale & Mushroom Egg Bites View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rianna Ayoub (@lifebyriri) Nothing screams “healthy” like vegetables. These kale and mushroom egg bites are delicious, nutritious and healthy. This fun snack is the perfect way to make it until your next meal. With 15 grams of protein and only 230 calories, these bites are the perfect fun-sized bites. Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites If you want a little bit of spice in your egg bites, these bites are the perfect snack for you. They leave a lingering taste behind, and will always leave your tastebuds satisfied. These bites have only 170 calories and 12 grams of protein. Turkey, Provolone & Pesto on Ciabatta View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn Bookstore (@pennbookstore) This class lunch sandwich is the perfect mix of special tastes to make your mouth happy. This good-sized sandwich is the perfect meal option and a healthy one as well. This sandwich is 520 calories, this sandwich is packed with 32 grams of protein as well as dietary fibers. Protein Boxes There are six protein boxes offered at Starbucks. They all have different nutritional values but the best ones are the Eggs and Gouda Protein Box and the Eggs and Cheddar Protein Box. The first box is very filling with 26 grams of protein, 530 calories and lots of dietary fiber. The second box is slightly less nutritious, but still a great option. It has 22 grams of protein with 460 calories and lots of dietary fiber as well. Berry Trio Parfait The parfait is an uncommon but delicious option. There is nothing like a good yogurt mix to keep your day on track. This delicious berry mix tastes like a sweet treat, and will leave you feeling satisfied. This order has only 240 calories and 14 grams of protein. This order is also extremely low in sodium with only 125 milligrams. It’s a clean meal with clean ingredients.

Next time you rush to grab a fun snack or meal from Starbucks, consider these tasty and healthy alternatives.

If you get a cake pop, and something else nutritious; don’t they just cancel out?