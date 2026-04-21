Has ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Lost The Plot?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The newest episode of “Euphoria” doesn’t just continue the story; it almost resets it. From the start, there’s a noticeable shift in tone, pacing and emotional weight. The show jumps forward several years, and suddenly, these characters are no longer messy high schoolers trying to figure life out. They’re adults now, dealing with real consequences, real responsibility and a version of life that feels a lot heavier than what we’ve seen before.

That change alone is enough to make the episode feel unfamiliar, but what really stands out is how many familiar pieces are missing.

One of the biggest shocks for fans is the absence of Barbie Ferreira’s character, Kat. Kat was never just a side character. She represented confidence, insecurity, body image struggles and the awkward process of figuring yourself out as a teenager.

Her storyline always felt relatable in a very specific way, especially for viewers who saw themselves in her quieter moments. With her completely gone this season, there’s a noticeable gap in the dynamic of the group. It almost feels like a voice that used to balance out the chaos is no longer there.

Storm Reid’s absence is also felt in a different but still important way. Gia, Rue’s sister, was one of the most grounded parts of Rue’s storyline. Their relationship added emotional depth to Rue’s addiction struggles, reminding viewers that her choices affected more than just herself. Without Gia present in the same way anymore, Rue’s world feels more isolated, almost like she’s drifting without that emotional anchor she once had.

Then there’s Angus Cloud. Fezco was one of the most beloved characters in the show, known for his calm presence in the middle of constant chaos. His absence due to his real-life passing adds an emotional weight that the show doesn’t ignore, but it also changes the energy of every scene he would have been part of. There’s a quiet emptiness there that fans definitely notice, even when it’s not directly addressed.

Beyond the characters, the music also plays a huge role in how different this season feels. In earlier seasons, Labrinth’s soundtrack was basically part of the storytelling. His music didn’t just play in the background; it shaped how scenes felt emotionally. It made everything more intimate, surreal and connected to the inner lives of the characters. Now that sound is gone, replaced with a more cinematic, heavier score that feels bigger but less personal. The emotional tone of the show has shifted with it.

Jacob Elordi’s character, Nate, is also written very differently this season. In earlier seasons, he was often intense, controlling and emotionally abusive, which made him one of the most unsettling characters to watch. Now, there’s a noticeable shift in how he’s portrayed.

He still carries emotional complexity, but he comes across as softer and more restrained, with less overt aggression. That change makes him more palatable to audiences, almost like the show is intentionally reshaping how viewers are supposed to feel about him. It also raises interesting questions about whether this is character growth or a rewriting of how his story is being framed.

Eric Dane’s role as Cal Jacobs also feels more reflective this season. Instead of being defined by chaos and extreme behavior like in earlier arcs, there’s a sense of aftermath around him now. His storyline carries a quieter weight, almost like the show is focusing more on consequences and emotional fallout rather than shock value. It gives his presence a more grounded, almost somber energy compared to the earlier intensity of his character.

All of these changes come together to create a version of “Euphoria” that feels almost unrecognizable at times. The vibe is no longer teenage chaos and emotional impulsivity. It’s more controlled, more serious and in some ways, more distant. The characters have matured, but so has the show itself, and that shift changes everything about how it’s experienced.

It also raises an interesting question: Can a show that was originally built on teenage intensity and emotional extremes still feel like itself when those characters grow up? Or does it naturally become something else entirely once that phase of life is over?

There are still moments that feel very “Euphoria,” especially in the way it explores addiction, identity and relationships. But overall, it feels like the show is no longer trying to capture adolescence. Instead, it’s exploring what happens after it, and whether those same people can survive outside of the world they once knew.

Whether fans connect with this new direction or not, one thing is clear. “Euphoria” isn’t staying in the same place, and it’s not trying to.