Listen, I am all for simple and affordable Halloween costumes, but more creativity is a necessity this year. It is 2024, the year where costume inspiration appears everywhere you look.

Halloween should inspire creativity and out-of-the-box ideas which is why these are the costumes that it is time to give up. Even though Halloween 2024 has come and gone, here are costumes that need to go.

Angel/Devil We all know the classic angel and devil on shoulders costume and it has been a tad overdone. The duo costume, as well as individually, has been a Halloween staple for many years. There is also a better way to wear this costume by adding accessories and unique makeup, but many choose to simply wear a colored headband and corresponding shirt. When someone thinks of Halloween, this costume is one of many that you first think of, which is exactly why people should avoid it. When you incorporate originality into your costume, it elevates your look as a whole. Leopard/Cheetah Various animal prints were a huge fashion trend in 2024. I predict that many people will be dressed as leopards, cheetahs and other wild animals. Similar to the previous costume, throwing on cheetah print does not equate to dressing up as a furry feline. There are creative methods to spice up your outfit, and fully committing to Halloween costume makes it even better. Playboy Bunny Dressing as Playboy Bunnies has been around since the 2000s, and it is time to retire the bunny ears. Unfortunately, this costume is repetitive and expected, which is not the goal on Halloween. Additionally, the history of Hugh Hefner is not a bright one, and representing his brand could shed a bad light on your image. However, if you choose to recreate a specific pop culture playboy bunny, such as Regina George or Elle Woods, that is an exception which is warranted. Harley Quinn If I see one more Harley Quinn costume I might go bananas. While a fun concept, this Halloween costume has been extremely overdone and beaten into the ground. When people dress up as the Joker’s faithful companion, it is always the same, specific outfit from a particular film. To switch it up, I recommend trying a different interpretation of costume or wearing a new outfit that pertains to the character. With the new release of “Joker: Folie à Deux,” it is expected that a bunch of people will dress up as Lady Gaga’s version of Quinn, giving nuance to the original character. Police Officer/Prisoner Last but not least, police officer and prisoner costumes need to be put in jail. I do not know if this became popular because of all the TikTok point-of-views (POVs) in 2020, but this duo costume does not meet current Halloween standards. Once again, the common denominator with basic Halloween costumes is the lack of originality. When people dress as a police officer or prisoner, it looks the same every time. Furthermore, in recent years, government officials have gained a questionable reputation, which could cause opinions questioning your costume choice.

When done right, any of these outfits can look good, however, getting rid of these basic Halloween costumes will pave the way for better ideas and endless creative possibilities!