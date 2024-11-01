This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Halloween is a college student’s favorite time of the year. What’s more fun than playing dress-up and partying at the same time? The girls begin preparing for Halloween months in advance, carefully planning their costumes for each night of the event.

Halloween in college is not just a one-night celebration. It’s a whole weekend affair, and sometimes it even stretches across two weekends. So, we all must prepare.

Our Amazon shopping carts fill up with corsets, accessories and everything else needed to complete the perfect look. Sure, we all probably spend way too much money on this holiday, but who cares? It’s fun, and that’s what makes it worth it.

There are plenty of iconic Halloween costumes for blondes, like Barbie, Britney Spears, Rapunzel, Cinderella and Pamela Anderson. The list goes on and on. But what about the brunette girls? What are the iconic costumes for them? To help, I have created a list of some of the best Halloween costumes for dark-haired girls.

Starting off with a classic, we have Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz.” This costume can be styled in so many ways. Maybe you want to get a dress and go for the cute, classic version. Or, if you want to spice it up, you can wear a corset and mini skirt, giving you the full-on college girl Halloween look. Add a pair of red heels to complete the look.

Next up, the hot girl costume: Catwoman. This is a timeless classic that you can never go wrong with. The all-black stylish look is an eye-catcher. Plus, everyone looks great in black, so it’s a win-win.

A costume inspired by “Jennifer’s Body” is another iconic choice, and dressing up as Megan Fox’s character is always fun. The boys may not understand the reference, but who cares? It’s such a great costume for the brunettes. Whether you go for her cheerleader look or her more intense, bloody look, you will stand out.

Then, there’s Snooki. If you’re a crazy party girl, this costume might be the one for you. It’s funny and nostalgic and there are tons of fun accessories to wear with this. Channel your inner “Jersey Shore” star with the big hair and leopard print. It’s a look that will ensure you have a fun night.

Wonder Woman is the classic dark-haired superhero. It’s a costume that definitely stands out. Plus, you can go all out with a detailed outfit or just keep it simple with a Wonder Woman t-shirt and accessories.

Belle is an elegant costume idea that can be executed in many different ways. A lot of sites, like “Outcast” and “Windsor” have dresses specifically designed for this Halloween look. Or you can go the simple route and just order a yellow corset from Amazon.

Katherine from “The Vampire Diaries” is a hot girl Halloween costume. Once again, the boys may not get the reference, but all the girls will. The costume is easy to put together and doesn’t require too much, making it a great last-minute choice. With a dark, mysterious vibe, it’s definitely one for the brunette girls.

Audrey Hepburn from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is a great costume that isn’t seen too often. This is good for a more classy Halloween look.

Finally, Little Red Riding Hood. There are so many ways to customize it to make it your own. Look on Amazon for corsets, red capes and other fun accessories. You can pair it with thigh-high socks or boots to complete the look.

Overall, there are tons of iconic Halloween costumes for brunettes. Whether you’re going for a classic, cute or mysterious look. There’s something out there for every dark-haired girl. Use this as inspiration to find your perfect Halloween look.