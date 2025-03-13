Guide to Throwing the Best 21st Birthday Party

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

As the last of my friend group of nine to turn 21, I know how to throw an unforgettable 21st birthday party, especially on a broke college girl budget.

I’m the biggest birthday fan, I love celebrating my friends and planning parties is my love language. Here I will share my budget-friendly tips and tricks to help you make your friend’s big day special.

Shein Decorations

Photo by Nikhita Singhal from Unsplash I wouldn’t normally promote Shein but I’ll allow it when it comes to decorations since they are typically a one-time use and I’m all for saving money. I used to order decorations from Amazon, but it added up quickly. Shein offers good quality decorations at a great price that is perfect for college students. My tip is to order way before the birthday party because sometimes their shipping can take a little longer.

Personalized Theme

Creating a personalized theme for the birthday girl adds a special touch and makes the celebration even more fun, especially when ordering the decorations. Some themes my friend group has done include the trendy “Tini Bit Older,” “Meet Me at Midnight,” “Tiffany & Co.,” “Roaring 20s” and more. It can be hard to match the theme to the person and their outfit, but when in doubt, coordinate the decorations with their outfit. Try to subtly find out what they’re wearing ahead of time.

Banner

A painted banner makes all the difference at a birthday party. There’s something about DIY crafts that really warms the heart. It helps tie the whole theme together and makes for the perfect backdrop for that 21st birthday Instagram photo. Creating something by hand adds a personal touch that makes the celebration feel extra special. You can find brown paper at Walmart or Dollar Tree for cheap and grab some paint from Michaels. You’re all set.

Walmart cake

Photo by Ami Suhzu from Pexels Walmart offers customizable cakes where you can choose the flavor, filling, icing colors and the top and bottom borders. You can of course add a personalized message too. The design is well done and has that Pinterest-worthy, vintage cake aesthetic without breaking the bank. It’s a great price for something that will be eaten in no time. My tip is to pre-order in advance for a hassle-free pickup so you can check one more thing off your to-do list on the party day.

Trader Joe’s Flowers