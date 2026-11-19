This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The location and date have been set, and now the teams have been too. The NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) finals will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The two teams that will battle for the title are the Washington Spirit and the K.C. Current.

Both teams faced challenging competition, which led them to this final match.

The Spirit finished third in the regular season. They have 17 wins, four losses and nine ties.

The Spirit beat the Portland Thorns FC 4-1 at Audi Field. They went on to beat the Utah Royals FC 2-1 in front of a sold-out crowd at Audi Field.

The Current finished the season as a fourth seed. They won 16 matches, lost nine and tied five.

The Current played Angel City FC in the quarterfinals. They won 1-0 thanks to Michelle Cooper and her penalty kick in the 96th minute of extra time.

The Current then went on to meet NY/NJ Gotham FC, the number one seed and defending champions. The Current beat Gotham 2-1 while on the road at Icahn Stadium.

We have the teams, location and date, so what else should you know about this championship weekend?

The game is the main event, but it’s not the only event.

The second annual NWSL Awards will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. The award show will take place at the Lisner Auditorium at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. There will be a live broadcast of the event on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Some of the categories being presented include MVP, Rookie of the Year, Golden Boot, Lauren Holiday Impact Award and more. It will definitely be a night to remember and a great start to this championship weekend.

The NWSL skills challenge will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia. The event will air on CBS and Paramount Plus.

The skills challenge will be a showcase event where NWSL players will go head-to-head in nontraditional soccer events. Although these competitions are nontraditional, they will still show off the players’ footwork, passing and finishing skills.

The competition features three main events: The Gauntlet, Breakaway Circuit and Precision Point.

The Gauntlet consists of an attacking player who has 60 seconds to navigate defenders and score on a series of miniature goals. Each goal will have a different point value.

The Breakaway Circuit will be a team competition. Two teams will go head-to-head in a continuous relay that will consist of a first-touch pass, a cutback course, a nutmeg gate and a closing shot against the opposing goalkeeper.

The objective of Precision Point is in the game’s name. Players will target scoring zones of varying sizes and difficulties throughout the goal.

The two teams that compete in the skills challenge are chosen from clubs not participating in the Championship match.

Championship Day will start on the right foot with the inaugural NWSL Championship 5K at The Wharf, D.C. at 8 a.m.

After the race, the 2026 NWSL Fan Fest will begin at 3 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. at The Wharf. The fest will be hosted by Britt Waters, with music by QUENN HD, the DJ.

March to the Match will start at 6:15 p.m. at District Pier and continue along the water toward Audi Field.

Finally, kickoff will happen at 8 p.m. and will be aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount Plus.

There is a lot of NWSL to look forward to this week and into the weekend. An MVP will be named, skills will be showcased and a title will be won.