Music is an integral factor in the quality of film. All of the best movies out there have outstanding soundtracks with original music made by fictional characters.

Here are the five greatest fictional bands from film and TV.

Sex Bob-Omb (“Scott Pilgrim vs. The World”) “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World” has to have one of my personal favorite fictional bands because of their complex genre. In their music there are elements of indie and garage rock, which provides an extremely energetic listening experience. The movie focuses on the main character Scott Pilgrim, who is vying for the attention of Ramona Flowers while having to fight off all seven of her evil ex-boyfriends. Some of Sex Bob-Omb’s popular songs include “Garbage Truck” and “Ramona,” which are catchy and filled with emotional depth. Lemonade Mouth (“Lemonade Mouth”) From arguably one of the best Disney movies ever made, we have Lemonade Mouth. The original picture is about a ragtag group of kids who form a band to stand up for their beliefs. This film has a soundtrack like no other, giving the audience hit after hit. These musicians have a familiar pop sound with a taste of rock influence. Their most popular song is “Determinate,” which has over 116 million streams. Lemonade Mouth also has great chemistry because of their close bonds with each other, which helps them create amazing music. Stillwater (“Almost Famous”) Stillwater is the ’70s rock group from the movie “Almost Famous.” The film follows the main character William, who is tasked to interview the up-and-coming band for Rolling Stone. He then embarks on a journey that follows their tour all across the country. The talented musicians highlight classic rock in their discography, with a hint of southern flare. Known for their song “Fever Dog,” this band brings a rare fiery energy to the stage that is hard to beat. Love Händel (“Phineas and Ferb”) If we are talking about fictional bands, then I cannot fail to mention the iconic Love Händel. They were featured on the classic Disney animated show, “Phineas and Ferb” and made occasional guest appearances throughout the seasons. Their sound is a mixture of pop and punk, emphasizing electronic instruments with passionate lyrics. Love Händel is mainly known for their song, “You Snuck Your Way Into My Heart,” which has over 5.6 million streams. It is a beautifully sung love ballad that will tug your heartstrings every time. Löded Diper (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules”) Lastly, there is the one and only Löded Diper. This group of musicians comes from “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules,” which focuses on the relationship between Greg Heffley and his brother, Rodrick. The musical group plays music with a heavy metal rock sound, focusing on the production of vocals. You might be familiar with some their classic songs such as “Explöded Diper” and “Rodrick Rules.” The band’s branding is also on point, matching perfectly with the genre they play in.

These artists’ music is what made their respective films so fun to watch, and I will continue listening to their soundtracks for years to come.