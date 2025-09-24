Tips and Tricks When Shopping for a Boy in Your Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Shopping for boys never ceases to feel like it’s a dead-end task. That’s why over the years, I’ve compiled a vast list of gifts for any male-centered occasion. For all birthdays, anniversaries and Christmases that come, something here will do the job.

While gifting can get expensive, this list is filled with many options that can be bought new, used, thrifted or even crafted with little to no cost.

Clothes

With clothes, aim for quality or uniqueness.

Pants, a shirt or a quarter zip from Lululemon will introduce a man to comfort he’s never known, and will never want to lose.

A Carhartt hoodie or jacket will never go out of style, and can be multi-functional for work, streetwear or simple warmth.

Some of my favorite brands for sweatpants that walk a little outside the lines of Abercrombie and Fitch or Hollister include Scuffers, Eme Studios and Aelfric Eden.

Nice socks from Bombas or simply another pack of their everyday ankle socks.

If you’re crafty and they are in an organization, proud of their school or identify with any Greek letters, embroider a sweatshirt! I’ve done so before by thrifting a blank crewneck and using old dress shirts or flannels as the letter fabric.

Unique graphic tees can be easy and cheap thrift finds as well. Think of their favorite band, school, sports team or even just something that’s unique or is of good quality. Along the lines of thrifting, look for comfy flannels, sweatpants or dad hats.

If it’s the summer, get them nice swim shorts… maybe even a matching set so there’s something in it for you too.

Shoes

Whether it be athletic or lifestyle shoes, this is your chance to not only spoil, but also style your guy.

Let’s think outside the box of Nike dunks. Think Adidas’s Sambas, New Balance 550’s, Nike Blazers, UGG Tasmans, Hey Dudes for your dad, or your boyfriend if you don’t have anything against that.

Look into comfortable walking shoes if they do a lot of travel between classes, or even new athletic shoes to not only up their style, but also their soccer or basketball game.

If the price of new shoes is a bit too daunting, Plato’s Closet has great, unique options for those working within a lower budget.

Athletic Accessories

If they go to the gym, simply upgrade their wardrobe with a new water bottle or shorts; stalk their favorite gymfluencer for brand deals or promotions.

Do some research into their sport, get them a new bag to carry gear in, simple but thoughtful golf club covers or even a new fishing rod or tackle box. And if you feel out of your league shopping for sports accessories, go to a specialized store and ask for advice.

Separate from gear, think vintage keepsakes from their favorite team, signed posters or balls, old or new sweatshirts, cool flags or even a tacky wall clock.

Luxury Accessories

Equipping them with quality details that can take them from boy to man status.

If you want to make a big move, buy them a nice chain, either for their neck or wrist; if they already have one, see if you can find a nice addition to it, like a religious pendant or even a little charm of your initial.

Nice sunglasses, such as Ray Bans, are a universal gift, and can be found on sale through many different sunglass outlets.

A luxury brand or leather wallet is a straight shooter way to make a man feel elevated if you really want to upgrade their life.

And if they don’t have one already, pick out a cologne you like the smell of.

Hobbies or Activities

Go to a rage room together, pay for a day at Topgolf or take them to a quality restaurant for their favorite food.

Get them something to add to one of their collections, like a vinyl, a new Lego set, an old version of their favorite game, or a new controller.

Simple but captivating, get them fidget toys, like a NeeDoh or a pack of magnets, to play to their inner child. Even a simple assortment of some from Amazon wouldn’t fail you in this category.

Everyday Items

Boys love useful things that can easily be implemented into their lives. They typically live life with much less material comfort than a girl. Think about what objects or tools make your life easier that a guy would never explore or think to have, a simple lint roller or tube of Aquaphor could be life-changing.

Gifting them a nicer version of something they already have, this can be anything, even something as small as replacing laces on their favorite shoes, replacing their rag of a bath towel, or even a simple lamp so they don’t constantly have their overhead light on.

Or something to make their life more efficient, like a hook for their keys, a magnetic beer opener for their fridge, a pack of batteries or lighters or even a nice Zippo. If your man spends even a little time in the kitchen, think of gifting him with the accessories or tools you use every day that he would never think to have, like a paper towel holder or a nice set of knives.

If you really want to blow their mind, buy them a whole case of their go-to protein or energy drink, maybe even a box of Liquid IV.

COupons

Yes, like the cliché ones you would make for your mom on mothers day.

A free pass to borrow, or borrow back any of your clothes, a favor of their choice, running an errand for them once a week during their birthday month, tickets for a massage or cooking them breakfast, lunch, or dinner on a day of their choosing.

Essentially, with this, you can turn any favor, pleasure or task into the gift of redeemable currency.

21+

Ever heard of a shower beer? It’s quite the guy thing, so you can’t go wrong with a shower beer holder. Trust me.

Goodwill has great grabs for the 21+ category. Think trays (ashtrays or other), beer steins, branded cups (like Miller or Budweiser), a glass for whiskey, shot glasses or any other variation of alcohol to mouth transportation.

Get them a six-pack to go with whatever thrift find you stumbled upon.

If you’re looking through this list for your man and have a creative thumb, have a photo shoot and edit yourself onto a beer poster. Print it cheaply through FedEx with the steps found here.