Galentine’s Day: A Celebration of Love — For the Girls!

When you think of Valentine’s Day, what comes to mind? For most people, it’s a time to show love and affection, especially for romantic partners. But why should a day dedicated to celebrating love be limited to couples?

Valentine’s Day should be about celebrating all forms of love, including our appreciation for our best friends — specifically the amazing girlfriends in our lives.

Enter Galentine’s Day — an unofficial holiday dedicated to celebrating the friendships that support, uplift, and make life more fun. While Valentine’s Day is often associated with flowers, chocolates and romantic gestures, Galentine’s Day is all about creating special moments with the women who have been by your side through everything.

Here are some ways to express your love and appreciation for your closest girlfriends:

Baking or brunch Making food is a way to express love beyond words. It’s about dedicating time, energy and thoughtfulness. Sometimes, love isn’t about grand gestures — it’s about the warmth of a home-cooked meal or sharing something you’ve made with care. Pancakes, waffles or heart-shaped pastries can add a festive touch to your celebration. Include a drink bar with mimosas, coffee, orange juice, hot chocolate and more. Set up a table with cute decorations like heart-shaped napkins, flowers and personalized place cards to make the meal extra special. Whether baking sweet treats or preparing a brunch spread, food is a simple yet meaningful way to show affection. SPA DAY Nothing says “I appreciate you” like a relaxing spa day. Unwind together, enjoy each other’s company and pamper yourselves. Head to stores like Target or Ulta to grab your favorite spa essentials such as face masks, nail polish, hair masks, eye masks, candles and soothing teas. Play some calming music, light some scented candles, and turn your home into a mini spa retreat. You can even take turns and give each other at home massages. A day of relaxation and self-care is the perfect way to show your girlfriends just how much they mean to you. Movie marathon Quality time with the girls often means cozying up on the couch and watching your favorite movies. Films like “Legally Blonde,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “Valentine’s Day” or classic comedies make for the perfect Galentine’s Day marathon. Complete the experience with cozy blankets, popcorn and your favorite snacks. These movies are the perfect reminder of the joy in laughing and sharing memorable moments together. And for an extra fun touch, consider making it a pajama party with matching PJs. ARTS AND CRAFTS Get creative and engage in activities like pottery, painting or even flower bouquet making. Doing something artistic together is a fun way to build memories and bonds. Plus it’s an opportunity to explore your creative sides while making something meaningful and personal. Try creating personalized friendship bracelets, decorating picture frames or making handmade Valentine’s Day cards. One of my favorite craft ideas is creating a memory scrapbook. Include photos of you and your friends while adding little notes along with it. Arts and crafts is the perfect activity for a laid-back but memorable day with your closest friends. Gift EXCHANGE A heartfelt gift exchange can be a meaningful way to show your appreciation for your friends. It doesn’t have to be expensive. Thoughtful gifts like a handwritten letter, a framed photo of a cherished memory or a small self-care package can make your friends feel valued. You can also do a themed gift swap where everyone brings something under a set budget, making it fun and lighthearted. Adding a small element of surprise, like a secret Santa-style exchange, can make it even more exciting. Game night For a lively and interactive way to celebrate, adding a game night to your Galentine’s celebration is an excellent idea that brings everyone together. Game nights create the perfect atmosphere for laughter, friendly competition and memories that last long after the night ends. Whether you stick with board games, challenge each other with card games or show off your knowledge with trivia, the options are endless. For a personal touch, consider designing a custom game board with truth or dare questions tailored to your group. It’s a great way to get everyone talking, share funny stories and enjoy some lighthearted moments together.

Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day with a significant other or your closest friends, take time to appreciate the people who make your life brighter. Romance is great, but nothing beats spending time with the girls who always have your back.

Galentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate the love and friendship that makes life truly special. So gather your best friends, plan a fun-filled day and create lasting memories that will remind you just how wonderful friendship can be!