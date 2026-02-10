Fun Hangout Ideas That Won’t Break The Bank

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In today’s digital era and with prices rising, it may seem difficult to foster friendships and relationships. Speaking from personal experience, anytime my friends and I arrange a hangout, our first instinct is usually to get food or a sweet treat. Don’t get me wrong, that is totally my dream date, but those little trips can add up fast.

If you’re looking to spend quality time without spending much money, here are some low-cost — or free — hangout ideas that still leave plenty of space for laughter, good memories and meaningful conversations.

Jackbox or the New Netflix Games

If you’re into a game night that can either be taken lightly or super seriously, these are just for you. For example, my roommates and friends played the Netflix games for hours. We originally planned to do something else, but the games were just so entertaining and addictive. They are a fun way to get to know your friends better or just share some laughs. We played Pictionary for a solid seven rounds. There is nothing more hysterical than getting to see your friends channel their inner Picasso while the stop watch of doom keeps ticking. One of my favorites on Jackbox is Talking Points. I seriously recommend this game to everyone. You work in teams, one person is the assistant and the other stands in front of the television while the assistant picks out the most random out of pocket images, then the presenter has to make the presentation seem somewhat normal and give each picture context. Truly a great game, that is guaranteed laughs and forever memories. Pexels

Spa Night or Massages

This is something my roommates and I have always looked forward to. After a long week of classes, exams and studying, the best way to end the week is with a relaxing at-home spa night. You can arrange this however you desire, perhaps giving each other “mani-pedis,” or maybe a nice shampoo and blowout. Another idea is skin care and doing facials or face masks. Sometimes, we really commit to the idea and go as far as heating up towels, bringing out the Gua Sha, hot stones — you name it, we do it. Even on the simpler nights, we’ll just give each other relaxing shoulder massages, anything that brings a little comfort. It’s always a great way to decompress and spend meaningful, quality time together. Unsplash

Nature Hikes or Walks Around Campus.

This is another great free activity for friends. Sometimes staying inside all day just isn’t ideal. We will just walk around, no destination in mind. There are great trails, such as Mount Nittany, in our area that offer fun and challenging hikes. If you aren’t feeling up to a hike, walks around campus or the residential areas can be a great way to do low-impact exercises and foster conversation. You never know what you might see out there. Maybe a stunning sunset, or maybe you will walk through a farmers market. The opportunities are endless once you simply get outside. Anna Schultz / Her Campus

Hypotheticals Night

This is one of my personal favorites. My friends and I never plan these nights, they just sort of happen and then suddenly it’s 2 a.m. and we’ve been debating nonsense for hours. It’ll start off with one of us asking a deep question or intrusive thought we’ve been having. Most of the time the questions probed are unanswerable, there is no solution. We just go back and forth, almost like an open discussion lecture class. There’s something thrilling about letting your mind wander with people you trust, peeling back layers of thoughts you didn’t even realize you had. It’s the kind of conversation where one question spirals into five more, and suddenly we’re debating life purpose, fate, the multiverse or how AI might take over. Photo by Priscilla Du Preez from Unsplash

Good Ol’ Movie Nights