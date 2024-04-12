This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Women’s voices are now far more prominent in the media than they were in the pre-digital era.

Women everywhere tell tales of their own stories, defying expectations and bringing about positive change in the world. Women are significantly altering the game, from unearthing important accounts to starting revolutionary discussions online.

It’s not enough for us girls to see women in the media.

It really comes down to being moved by their stories and the way they alter societal norms. With the media at our fingertips, we are witnessing how many female creators are speaking out against stereotypes and addressing important topics on social media sites like TikTok and Instagram.

They’re presenting us with fresh viewpoints while staying grounded.

Reflecting on the past, many of us grew up admiring influencers like Bethany Mota, Alisha Marie and Niki and Gabi, whose seemingly perfect lives often left us feeling less valuable. But as we’ve grown, we’ve come to realize that perfection isn’t attainable, and the images we once idolized weren’t always authentic representations of reality.

Bethany Mota Morning Routine

Seven Super Girls Room Tour

Historically, the media frequently ignored the perspectives and experiences of women in favor of a single narrative. Women have been bringing a new viewpoint to the table in recent years, questioning the status quo and claiming their right to be acknowledged.

Our consumption of stories has abruptly increased in richness, diversity and realism to better represent the real world.

Today, a new generation of influencers who embrace authenticity and imperfection inspire us.

Figures like Alix Earle on TikTok and Emma Chamberlain on YouTube redefine beauty standards and show us the power of embracing our flaws and vulnerabilities.

Alix Earle’s Podcast, Hot Mess

Emma Chamberlain’s Raw Morning Routine

Women aren’t meant to be perfect; we’re human, capable of making mistakes and embracing our complexities.

Women have played a crucial role in journalism by revealing truths that would not have been heard. They have explored topics including sexual harassment, gender inequality and reproductive rights, bringing attention to the difficulties that women confront anywhere in the world.

Women’s in-depth reporting has brought attention to wrongdoing, sparked outrage and brought about significant social change.

The importance of diversity in the media should also not be overlooked.

There is a shift in the media environment toward equality and representation as women of many origins, nationalities and sexual orientations continue to make their mark. On a human level, these stories speak to us because they authentically and powerfully represent our own problems and experiences.

It’s obvious that women are paving the way as we navigate the rapidly evolving fields of journalism and communications.

Their voices are being heard and honored, helping to shape the story that characterizes our age and encouraging us to speak up, be different and make a difference.

So let’s honor the women who are defying expectations, pushing limits and, one narrative at a time, altering the course of history.