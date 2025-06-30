From First Page To Final Twist– These Thriller Authors Just Get It Right

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking for a page-turning, nail-biting mystery book for your next read? There’s no better cure for the dreaded reading slump than a fast-paced thriller that motivates you to turn the pages as quickly as possible.

But the more thriller books you read, the easier it is to tell the difference between a gripping mystery and one that falls flat.

Through it all, these are the authors that, time and time again, just get it right.

Frieda McFadden

Coming in at number one is Freida McFadden, whose books have come into the recent limelight for the incredible twists upon turns that she puts on the page.

McFadden, a pseudonym of course, writes at an incredible pace, releasing a record-breaking seven books in 2022 when she gained a majority of her popularity and fanbase with her most popular novel, the first installment of The Housemaid Series, titled simply “The Housemaid.”

When it comes to the thriller formula, McFadden surely has it down to a science while still managing to create vivid storylines with diverse characters for each novel. With quick chapters and character perspective switching to move the story forward, McFadden is able to build to a big mystery reveal without giving the ending away for a second.

One thing about reading a McFadden book is that readers will always be surprised by the ending, no matter how clever they think they are. If you want a blindsiding thriller book that all clicks in the end, a McFadden book may have to be your next read.

As an avid thriller read who has read almost all of McFadden’s books, here is my ranking of the best of her novels:

“Never Lie” (2022)

The Housemaid Series (2022-2024)

“The Inmate” (2022)

“The Boyfriend” (2024)

“The Teacher” (2024)

“One by One” (2022)

“The Locked Door” (2021)

Whether you are starting out in the thriller genre or it’s all you read, readers cannot miss out on a good old-fashioned McFadden book.

Riley Sager

Riley Sager sits next to Freida McFadden on the list of most notable thriller writers making it into the public’s eye.

Sager takes the time to drag out the mystery in his novels like watching a spider gently lower itself on the ground. By the time its legs touch the floor, Sager crushes it under his shoe with a shocking twist.

His ability to hold an intriguing storyline while dragging out the intentions and secrets behind it is unmatched. Sager’s stories blatantly rebuke the notion that the only important moment in a thriller is the grand finale. The small details he sprinkles throughout the novel make it take on a whole new meaning after the final twist.

If you’re looking for somewhere to start, these are the best of his notable works, ranking in order:

“The Only One Left” (2023)

“Middle of the Night” (2024)

“Home Before Dark” (2020)

“The House on the Lake” (2022)

“Lock Every Door” (2019)

No matter which Sager novel you pick up first, you will not be disappointed. If you’re looking for an in-depth and complex mystery to unravel, Sager has it covered.

Alex Michaelides

Alex Michaelides’ name might not sound familiar at first glance, but his debut novel “The Silent Patient,” which has sold over 6.5 million copies since its release in 2019, might just ring a bell.

“The Silent Patient” went viral on social media for the ending twist that shocked readers into loving his bewitching writing style, earning him a spot on the list of terrifyingly talented writers. But his first novel is not the only reason he gets a shoutout.

If you have not yet read “The Silent Patient,” it is a must-read, but Michaelides has written two other novels since 2019, and though he’s published the fewest novels of the authors on this list, they deserve some serious recognition.

“The Maidens” (2021) and “The Fury” (2024) round out the roster of his written work, both following incredibly different plot lines with a similarly haunting buildup. While they garner less attention than their predecessor, Michaelides’ depth into each story he writes and the personal pieces of his life he incorporates into his work shines through every word.

No one can depict the slow descent into madness the way Michaelides can. He owns the unreliable narrator trope.

Holly Jackson

If you know Holly Jackson from her trilogy, “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” (2019-2021), put your past aside and look into her stand-alone thrillers through a new lens. “Five Survive” (2022) and “The Reappearance of Rachel Price” (2024) are truly her best works to date.

While the “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” trilogy was interesting and well-written, Jackson really stumbled into her preferred writing style during the last installment, which followed a darker storyline than the first two books.

Readers can mark the moment she transitioned from a writer to an author.

Jackson’s pension for translating the complexities of the human thought process during life-or-death situations almost makes you want to ask: Has this happened to you before? Have you lived this moment in time?

Her characters are uniquely haunted and haunting in their descriptions. Jackson writes them onto the page like she is writing them into existence, with all the quirks and ticks of a person standing in front of you.

Her most recent stand-alone novel, “Not Quite Dead Yet” (2025), is next on my list.

The difference between a haunting thriller and a truly forgettable one comes down to the author. Take note of the ones that understand the art of suspense- and the ones that don’t. A real thriller knows how to draw you in and keep you guessing and invested until the very last page.

So turn the page, dive into the mystery, play the game and remember: the closer you think you are, the easier it will be to fool you.