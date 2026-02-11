From Damage To Definition: How I Found My Holy Grail Hair Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I started my hair journey at the peak of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. As far back as I can remember, my hair was mostly straight. All throughout elementary and middle school, in every yearbook photo, I remember my hair was straight.

However, a few baby photos my mom has shown me I see my younger self with bouncy curls. These pictures confused me, but sparked me to start my journey. Before COVID, I would relentlessly fry my hair with a straightening iron. I thought I looked better this way. It was the beauty standard all throughout high school.

As I got older, I progressively started seeing more and more of a pattern and frizz in my hair. By the time we were quarantined, I finally had the time to research, experiment and explore. Here is my take on some not so great products and “holy grail” products.

Cantu Coconut Curling Cream This product was the first stop in my journey, and good while it lasted. It was affordable, the bottle held lots of product and it had a great smell. I constantly got compliments and questions about what scent I was using while I used Cantu. However, this period didn’t last long. A few months after use my hair began getting more dry and brittle than it was before. Upon further research and reading reviews, I learned that Cantu products contain alcohol, which can make your hair look great for a bit, but in the long run damages your hair. Curls Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Jelly This was also one of my first products alongside Cantu. The combo of these two made my hair look amazing, I had curls that I had never seen before. This product was great because it only required a tiny amount to work its magic. Similar to Cantu, this product was great while it lasted, but not in the long run. The pungent alcohol smell of this product also began to make me sick. It had such a strong smell that I couldn’t stand it anymore. Miss Jessie’s Pillow Soft Curls This product was recommended to me by one of my friends with curls. She told me this was her holy grail. I decided to give it a try and I was anticipating soft, luscious curls. However, it wasn’t all it was hyped up to be. It was mediocre in my opinion. It didn’t hold curls well, and if I tried to put more product, it would just cause heavy build up. I still have half of a bottle still sitting in my medicine cabinet back home. Shea Moisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie This product was a savior. I transitioned off the Cantu Curling Cream to the Curling Smoothie and it was one of the best decisions I’ve made. Not only was the consistency and scent more natural, it also gave my curls shine and bounce like no other. I learned to use a small amount of this product as a first step, post-shower. I apply it in my hair before I comb it out and it never leaves build up, crunchiness or a foul smell. I still swear by this product till this day and will keep re-buying it. Briogeo Leave-In Defining Cream + Gel When I was gifted this defining cream, I was skeptical. However, this brand is backed by science. I gave it a try and the results were unbelievable. Not only did it not weigh down my hair but it actually brought my curls back to life. My hair felt so soft and light, yet perfectly defined. The best part was how healthy it started to look over time; less frizz, more shine and way fewer split ends. I also noticed my natural curl pattern becoming more consistent, and for the first time, I could go days without having to restyle my hair. It felt nourished instead of coated with product. Briogeo completely changed my routine. It made my hair feel like my hair again, just the healthiest version of it.

My hair journey has been full of trial and error, but through it all, I’ve learned that what works for one person might not work for another.

My current routine consists of washing and conditioning my hair with Shea Moisture products. Then, I comb my hair with Shea Moisture’s Curl Smoothie, followed by some Briogeo Leave-In Defining Cream and gentle scrunching. Lastly, I use the a dime-size of their gel and scrunch my hair with my hands and finally scrunch with a micro-fiber towel!

The process taught me patience, consistency, and the importance of understanding ingredients. Finding products that nourish rather than damage my curls has made all the difference.