5 Things You Can Do To Improve Your Schooling This Spring Semester

As the spring semester begins, academic motivation is often at an all-time high. Many students set goals such as earning all A’s, staying ahead on assignments, studying earlier for exams and building better habits overall. While motivation often has strong beginnings, consistency sustains this success. So here are five things you can do that will keep you performing at your best throughout the semester.

Get an Agenda It almost sounds silly as it’s such a simple yet obvious thing to do, but when you buy an agenda with the specific style and pen you like, writing down to-do lists becomes significantly easier. Yes, having a to-do list on your phone or on any electronic device is simple, but the satisfaction of physically crossing off something you accomplished is just enough to convince you that an agenda may be worth the investment. Find Three Core Study Spots Context-dependent memory suggests that when you study in an environment that you’re used to, everything, including your sight, smell and hearing can act as retrieval cues which link your surroundings with being able to remember what you’ve studied the previous day. Additionally, it’s incredibly important to pick more than one spot, as there may be moments when one area is unavailable or too crowded. Refrain From Studying In Your Bed Studying in bed can blur the mental boundary between rest and work, leading to reduced attention spans and alertness, which causes unproductive studying habits. Once your brain associates your bed with stress or concentration rather than relaxation, difficulties sleeping may arise. Reserving your bed strictly for resting helps to strengthen focus during study sessions and promotes healthier sleep patterns. Have a Consistent Stress-Relieving Hobby A part of academic success requires managing stress effectively. Working out, crocheting, going for walks or just anything that occupies your mind is a great way to improve your mental health. Sometimes, the best thing you can do for yourself is to allow yourself to have a break, and building consistency can relieve the anxiety that may be building up. There are a multitude of ways to get active on campus, whether that’s joining a club sport or attending free workout classes in the IM. Being productive and taking time out of your week to dedicate to a hobby is essential. Find the best learning method for you The Pomodoro Method, the Feynman Technique and active recall are all great ways to enhance focus and retention when being applied appropriately. Especially for those who have a hard time concentrating, the Pomodoro Method is great in utilizing time while being able to allow your brain to have intentional rest. There are plenty of apps and YouTube videos that include built-in Pomodoros.

Implementing these five strategies can build strong academic habits that last beyond a single semester. Even with these tips and tricks, remembering that fallbacks are also natural in schooling can prepare you for the worst, but also prepare you for the best. So when following consistent habits, these methods can create the foundation to have the most fulfilling academic journey.