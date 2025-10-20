5 Halloween Costume Red Flags to Look Out For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is just around the corner, and while many girls are either planning or already have their costumes, the guys will be waiting until the day of to figure out what they are going to wear. Their last minute choice, as insignificant as it is, will tell you all you need to know.

Halloween can tell you everything you need to know about a guy’s personality. Their choice of costume, or none at all, can reveal if they’re one to run after or run from. Here’s my top Halloween red flags to look out for this year.

Backwards Jersey Does anyone really understand this trend? I’ve seen guys do this for years, not just at Halloween parties but at any opportunity presented to them. I’ve never taken the time to ask exactly what the point is, and I don’t think my question will ever be answered. Be prepared to see the majority of guys rocking this look on Halloween. I think we can all agree that this look is tired and a major red flag which is why it has earned it spot at No. 1. If approached by a guy wearing a backwards jersey, I’d advise you to run. No costume Halloween is all about having fun and showing your personality through creative and original looks. It’s especially respectable if a guy pulls off a costume that you haven’t seen done before and does it without embarrassment. It shows they put time and effort into the fun parts of life and have a good sense of humility along with planning. On the flip side, if a guy isn’t willing to participate, or “doesn’t do Halloween,” that’s a red flag. It’s blatant that they take themselves too seriously and don’t like fun. If you pursue a man who doesn’t dress up this Halloween, I wish you the best of luck trying to get them to ever do a couple’s costume. A cheesy Halloween costume is better than no Halloween costume. ONesie Can we all agree a onesie of any sort at this age is immature and an undeniably lazy costume. To be fair, I have yet to see a college guy wear a onesie on Halloween, but I’m sure it has been done. For this reason, it had to be included on the list. Prisoner Reused and unoriginal. Even worse if they’re wearing a white tank top with the jumpsuit tied around their waist or has fake tattoos. I swear this is a staple in all guy’s Halloween looks, and you are guaranteed to see plenty this Halloween. Cowboy The same goes for a cowboy costume as the prisoner. It’s very overdone and simplistic, and worse if they are simply wearing jeans and a flannel. At least throw on some boots and a hat. The only exception I can make for a cowboy costume is if they are specifically Rob from “Love Island” as a cowboy. In that case, well done and keep up the good work.

Those are all my Halloween red flags I advise you to look out for this Hallo-weekend. These costumes are all very telling of a guy’s personality and whether they take themselves too seriously or are willing to join in on the fun that is Halloween. Stay safe from these spooky costumes during this spooky season!