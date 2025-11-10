Six Clothing Staples to Add to Your Fall Closet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you sick of picking out an outfit for class every morning, just to be uncomfortable in it an hour later because of the constantly changing weather? Then this article is for you. Below, I have listed five clothing staples for fall and where you can get them.

Button-Up Sweaters A button-up sweater is simply a must-have for fall. It is perfect for the days when you’re cold in the morning, but then hot two hours later as the sun comes out. With this sweater, you can decide when you want it on and off throughout the day. My favorite places to get button-up sweaters are Brandy Melville, Urban Outfitters, and Zara. Low-Rise Jeans Low-rise jeans are a great basic to add to your closet for any season, however, the right pair of jeans is most essential in the fall. Pair these with a sweater, button-up or jacket on the chillier days. They look great styled with a cute belt and shoes. I’ve found my favorite pairs of low-rise jeans from American Eagle, Old Navy and Abercrombie & Fitch. Ballet Flats It can get awfully repetitive to wear sneakers every day. Ballet flats are a great option for girls who want a simple, comfortable shoe that is still fashionable. You can find these in almost any color to match your favorite tops. The great thing about ballet flats is that you can get them from just about anywhere. I am obsessed with mine from Gap, but I also love the options that Urban Outfitters has on their website. Off-the-Shoulder Tops Off-the-shoulder tops are very in style, and look great on everyone. You can elevate almost any top by altering the neckline. These tops are both stylish and timeless, boosting your look and making your fall style even more iconic. Brandy has the cutest off-the-shoulder options that range from everyday, casual to cute, going-out tops. Urban Outfitters, Aerie and H&M also have great options. Belts Need a way to elevate a pair of jeans? Belts, belts, belts. You can find a two-pack of brown and black belts from any major retailer, and you’ll be set for the entire fall. They even sell pink and blue, if that’s more your speed. They add a touch of style that is small, yet makes a big impact on your outfit as a whole. My favorite belt is from Target, but I also have some from Amazon that are really good quality for such a low price. Shoulder Bag A shoulder bag is the best way to dress up an outfit without adding a piece of clothing. A shoulder bag comes in many sizes, making it something you can take to class or bring while going out. You do not need a designer bag either, some of my favorites are from Brandy Melville and Francesca’s, two affordable retailers. If you do want a designer bag for a reasonable price, I’d recommend Coach, Kate Spade and Longchamp.

I hope this article gave you inspiration for clothing staples you can incorporate into your closet for this fall. While these suggestions are great additions to your closet, remember it’s not what you have, it’s how you style it. Enjoy fall and all the outfits that come with it.