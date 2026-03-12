Finding Your Place On Campus Through Penn State Clubs And Organizations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Walking into college, the number of organizations at Penn State can feel overwhelming, and it did to me at first. With hundreds of clubs ranging from academic and professional groups to creative and recreational organizations, it’s easy for students to feel unsure about whether to start. Between classes, working and social pressures, joining a club can feel like just another thing on an already day-long to-do list.

Still, student organizations can play a major role in helping students feel connected outside of the classroom. Clubs give students a sense of routine, community and purpose, especially during busier, stressful points in the semester. They also have opportunities to explore interests, meet people with similar passions, and develop skills that are not always learned in lectures.

As a Penn State student who came into college incredibly scared, causing me to not get fully involved until my sophomore and junior years, I am now in Atlas, the Association for Women in Sports Media, CommRadio, PSNtv and Her Campus at Penn State.

Joining student organizations helped make the campus feel more manageable and connected. That experience is common among students who find a club that aligns with their interest goals.

For students wondering where to start, several resources are available. The Involvement Fair is a great opportunity to learn about tons of clubs on campus. The Penn State Office of Student Affairs provides a directory of recognized club organizations.

Many student groups also maintain active Instagram accounts where they post updates, events and recruitment information. Additionally, the website discover.psu.edu allows students to browse organizations by category, interest or location, making it easy to find something that fits their passion.

With so many options available, choosing the right club does not have to mean committing to the first one you attend. Penn State offers organizations focused on professional development, culture, identity, service, media, athletics and hobbies.

So, some students look for clubs related to their majors, while others prefer something separate for academics. Both approaches are valid, and many students find a balance by doing a mix of both.

Attending a meeting for the first time can feel intimidating, but most clubs expect new faces and welcome them. First meetings often focus on introductions, explaining the organization’s purpose and outlining upcoming events. Students are not expected to speak right away or commit immediately. Showing up, listening and getting a feel for the group is a great start.

It’s also important to remember that not every club will be the right fit, and that is okay. Some students attend multiple meetings before finding a group they truly enjoy. Others may realize the club is no longer a fit for their schedule or interest and decide to step away. Being involved does not mean being walled into something forever.

Clubs can also help students grow in ways they may not expect. Many organizations offer leadership roles, hands-on experience and chances to collaborate with others, and these opportunities can strengthen your communication skills, build confidence and even help students prepare for internships and future careers. At the same time, clubs provide a social outlet that can make the campus feel less isolated.

Balancing involvement with academics is another common concern. Most clubs understand that school comes first and encourage members to prioritize their coursework. Students and clubs balance their involvement, whether that means being flexible about the meetings or taking on a more active role when their schedule allows it.

Joining a club does not require having everything figured out. It simply means being open to trying something new. For students feeling disconnected or unsure whether they belong, stepping into a meeting could be the start of finding their place on campus.

Penn State offers countless opportunities to get involved, but the most important step is showing up. Even one club can make a large campus feel smaller and help students build connections that last beyond college. For those looking to get involved, start checking student affairs, browse discover.psu.edu or follow your favorite student organization on Instagram to find a club that fits your interests and schedule.