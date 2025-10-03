Finalist Predictions For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The latest season of “Dancing With the Stars” premiered just a few weeks ago on Sept. 16. Stars for this season range from social media influencers to reality tv stars and everything in between.

Even with 14 couples, there are a handful that stand out as potential finalists.

Dylan Efron

Although I was a bit doubtful with Dylan Efron’s first performance, his performance from week two showed a massive improvement. The choice to dance to “Macarena” by Los del Río was another quirky pick, but showed off his personality while still catering to his strengths as a dancer. Efron’s partner Daniella Karagach is great at choreographing dances that are complimentary to her partner’s strengths. This duo has the potential to continue growing. When partners were announced before the premiere, there was a noticeable fan liking towards Efron; something that shouldn’t be ignored. Although his skills as a dancer could potentially evolve and decline as the season progresses, being a fan favorite could provide votes that will push him towards the finale.

Whitney Leavitt

From her first performance to “Golden” from the Netflix movie “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” Whitney Leavitt proved that she is a top contender to be a finalist. While performing, Leavitt presents confidence and appears relaxed in a way that most seasoned dancers are. There are rumors about Leavitt having a background in dance, but several other contestants in previous years have also had prior dance experience. From the first two weeks alone it is obvious that that skill has not been lost. Her partner, Mark Ballas, is also an amazing choreographer and can create visually satisfying and captivating dances. Like several other top contenders, Leavitt has developed popularity from her show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” as well as a prior social media following from “MomTok.” Being one of the, arguably, most well-known stars this season, Leavitt’s dance ability as well as her popularity is a combination that sets her at the top of the list. Eric McCandless

Alix Earle

A majority of viewers were excited when Alix Earle’s name appeared among the list of stars set to appear in season 34. I would argue that she is one of the most popular stars this season and that the excitement was well warranted. Even being a couple weeks in, Earle’s performances have been nothing short of energetic and impressive. Seeing some behind the scenes footage of dances on Earle’s various social media accounts has added a personal layer to the show. Earle’s moves and strong following make her a strong contender to be a finalist. As the weeks progress, I am sure there will be more improvement from what has already been seen.

Robert Irwin